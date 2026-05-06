Beyond Finance’s Chief Financial Wellness Advisor Shares Insights on “Survival Spending” and Financial Wellness Trends on YourUpdateTV

NEW YORK, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Financial pressures may be evolving, but for many young Americans, managing money today looks very different than it did for previous generations. Recently, Dr. Erika Rasure, Chief Financial Wellness Advisor at Beyond Finance, conducted a satellite media tour in partnership with D S Simon Media to share new insights from a recent Beyond Finance and Operation HOPE survey, highlighting how Gen Z and Millennials are redefining financial wellness in real time.

As more young Americans navigate rising costs and shifting financial expectations, common questions are emerging around financial wellness, managing money day to day, and how to build stability in today’s economy. Here are some of the top questions and expert insights from Dr. Erika Rasure, Chief Financial Wellness Advisor at Beyond Finance:

What have we learned about financial wellness for Gen Z and Millennials right now?

Financial wellness today is being redefined by adaptability, not perfection. As Dr. Rasure explained, “almost 80% of Gen Z and Millennials are using survival spending just to get by,” signaling a major shift in how younger generations approach money. Rather than focusing solely on long-term financial ideals, many are prioritizing day-to-day financial decisions that help them maintain stability.

“We’re starting to see a generation shift from long-term financial ideals and values to more daily financial practices,” she noted, including using windfalls to stabilize and leaning on tools like AI to make decisions. This reflects a broader evolution in financial wellness, where success is defined by resilience, flexibility, and the ability to navigate an unpredictable economic landscape.

Why are so many young Americans living paycheck to paycheck and shifting into “survival spending” mode?

For many, the answer lies in the rising cost of everyday essentials. “Many adults right now are dealing with high fixed costs that eat up most of the paycheck before they can even think about getting ahead,” Dr. Rasure said, pointing to expenses like rent, groceries, student debt, childcare, and insurance.

With little breathing room in monthly budgets, nearly 80% report using “survival spending” strategies to manage immediate needs. Importantly, she emphasized that these behaviors are not a sign of poor financial decision-making. “Survival spending often reflects pressure, not necessarily poor financial choices,” she explained, noting that many individuals are simply trying to manage real needs in real time while preserving some sense of stability and quality of life.

How can people improve their financial wellness even if they feel stuck or overwhelmed financially?

Improving financial wellness starts with reframing how people think about progress. “The first step is to stop equating feeling behind with failure,” Dr. Rasure said, emphasizing that many individuals are responding to real economic pressures, not personal shortcomings.

From there, the focus should shift to small, manageable actions. “I’m a big believer that small wins create financial confidence,” she added, recommending simple steps like reviewing recurring bills, automating even a small savings amount, or paying down one balance at a time. These incremental actions can help reduce stress, build momentum, and create a more sustainable path toward financial stability over time.

Where can people find help to get out of debt and build financial stability?

Navigating debt can feel overwhelming, but support plays a critical role in helping individuals move forward. As Dr. Rasure noted, debt is not just a financial burden but an emotional one as well, which can lead people to avoid addressing it altogether. She explained that individuals can take different paths, whether that means creating a plan independently or seeking guidance from trusted partners who can help navigate the process.

“Getting some support when it comes to not navigating this debt journey alone is so important,” she said, highlighting the value of working with organizations that provide structured guidance and resources. Access to expert support can help individuals build new financial habits and regain a sense of control over their financial future.

For more information on Beyond Finance’s commitment to financial wellness and its transformative debt consolidation services, visit www.beyondfinance.com.

About Beyond Finance:

Beyond Finance, LLC, is the country’s debt consolidation and financial wellness leader. In its commitment to providing clients with a personalized approach to move beyond debt, Beyond Finance provides simple and transparent solutions that help consumers lower their monthly payments, reduce the impact of interest, and reach a debt-free life sooner. Beyond Finance holds an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau and has been awarded with multiple recognitions for its commitment to clients: Organization of the Year – The Business Intelligence Group’s Excellence in Customer Service Award, Gold Stevie Award for Outstanding Customer Service Department, Banking Tech Award – Financial Wellness Champion, and 3 ConsumerAffairs’ “Buyer’s Choice Awards.” Beyond Finance has offices in Chicago, Atlanta, and Houston. For more information, visit BeyondFinance.com.

About D S Simon Media:

The firm is well known as a leader in the satellite media tour industry and produces tours from its studio and multiple control rooms at its New York headquarters. Clients include top brands in healthcare, technology, travel, financial services, consumer goods, entertainment, retail and non-profits. Established in 1986 the firm has won more than 100 industry awards.

About YourUpdateTV: YourUpdateTV is a property of D S Simon Media. The video included and release was part of a media tour that was produced by D S Simon Media on behalf of Beyond Finance.

Media Contact:

Michael O’Donnell

D S Simon Media

212-736-2727

modonnell@dssimon.com

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/69d07d3d-87b1-4a2f-85a6-5127af9e1238