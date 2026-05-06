Toll Brothers Announces Grand Opening of Model Homes at Toll Brothers at Great Park Neighborhoods in Irvine, California

IRVINE, Calif., May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the grand opening of 13 beautifully decorated model homes at Toll Brothers at Great Park Neighborhoods, located in Irvine, California. Home shoppers are invited to tour the model homes spanning four distinct collections during the Model Grand Opening event to be held on Saturday, May 16, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 173 Beverly in Irvine. Toll Brothers at Great Park Neighborhoods offers a vibrant, amenity-rich lifestyle with homes priced from $1.5 million. This luxury community features innovative home designs across four collections — Elm, Birch, Rowan, and Alder — including three-story townhomes and single-family residences with 3 to 7 bedrooms and up to 6 bathrooms. Each home offers spacious, open-concept floor plans, gourmet kitchens, expansive covered decks, and attached 2-car garages, perfectly blending style and functionality.





"The model homes at Toll Brothers at Great Park Neighborhoods showcase the exceptional craftsmanship and attention to detail that Toll Brothers is known for," said Brad Hare, Group President of Toll Brothers in Southern California. "We are excited to welcome home shoppers to explore the four collections and discover the unmatched lifestyle this community offers in the heart of Irvine."

Toll Brothers customers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home shoppers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.





Residents of Toll Brothers at Great Park Neighborhoods enjoy an impressive array of master-plan amenities, including more than 20 pools and spas, sports fields, walking trails, fitness centers, and community gardens. A network of parks and green spaces, combined with year-round events and activities, fosters a strong sense of community. Families with children benefit from the top-rated Irvine Unified School District, making this an ideal location for households of all sizes.

For more information, to RSVP for the grand opening event, or to schedule an appointment to tour the model homes, call 866-232-1631 or visit TollBrothers.com/CA.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded in 1967 and became a public company in 1986 with common stock listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” Toll Brothers builds new homes and communities in over 60 markets across the United States, serving first-time, move-up, active-adult, and second-home buyers. The Company also operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, landscape, and building components manufacturing businesses.



Toll Brothers was named the #1 Most Admired Home Builder in Fortune magazine’s 2026 list of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the ninth year the Company has achieved this honor. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.



From Fortune, ©2026 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0092175b-64d4-4365-8e04-70a0b71a851e

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b6490a1c-f471-4697-9617-943a949f075a

Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)