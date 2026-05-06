Catalyst Monitor: Q2 2026 Outlook Report - Trial Initiations, Completions, Top-line Results, Regulatory Filings, PDUFA Dates, and Expected Approvals

Dublin, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Catalyst Monitor: Q2 2026 Outlook" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report compiles published, predictive intelligence based on interviews with key opinion leaders (KOLs) on market-moving events that are expected to occur in Q2 2026.



The latest report, "Catalyst Monitor Q2 2026", delivers forward-looking intelligence derived from interviews with key opinion leaders (KOLs), covering trial initiations, completions, top-line results, regulatory filings, PDUFA dates, and expected approvals. The report covers 15 significant catalyst events that are expected to occur in Q2 2026.



Some of the catalysts covered in the report, include approval decisions for Replimune's vusolimogene oderparepvec in melanoma, Arvinas's vepdegestrant in ER+/HER2-Negative Breast Cancer, and more.



Additionally, experts also discuss expectations about the ongoing clinical trials such as Regenxbio's Phase III trial results in Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Boehringer Ingelheim's Phase III trial results in obesity, and more.



The Catalyst Monitor report is published on a quarterly basis. The data presented in this report reflects the database as of 26 March.



Report Scope

The Q2 Catalyst Monitor report offers exclusive forward-looking insights on Phase II and Phase III results, regulatory drug approvals and more, based on exhaustive research and exclusive KOL interviews.

This Report Will Enable the User to Answer the Following Questions:

Which biopharma companies are expecting major milestones such as FDA decisions or late-stage trial completions and results in Q2 2026?

Which upcoming regulatory catalysts that are expected in Q2 2026 are likely to be market-moving events?

How do the number of expected regulatory events like trial initiations and trial completions in Q2 2026 compare to the previous quarter?

Which are the top therapy areas for market-moving catalysts in Q2 2026 compared to the previous quarter?

Which companies have the highest numbers of upcoming catalysts expected in Q2 2026?

How do KOLs assess the US approval prospects of Replimune's vusolimogene oderparepvec in melanoma, following BLA resubmission?

What are the expectations regarding Arvinas's FDA approval for vepdegestrant in ER+/HER2-Negative Breast Cancer, and how will the therapy be integrated into the treatment landscape?

Companies Featured

Tanabe Pharma Group (Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corp)

Replimune

PTC Therapeutics

Genelux Corp

Arvinas

ST Pharm

iBio

Regenxbio

F2G

Nanexa

AstraZeneca

DBV Technologies

Johnson & Johnson

Boehringer Ingelheim

Roche

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/v6c1d5

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