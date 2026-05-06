Australia's USD 6+ Billion Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market: Trends and Growth Forecasts to 2035 | Therapeutic Devices Lead With 31% Market Share

Dublin, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Australia Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market - Distribution by Application Area, Target Therapeutic Area, and Device Class: Industry Trends and Forecasts, till 2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Australia medical device contract manufacturing market is poised for dramatic expansion, projected to grow from USD 6 billion currently to USD 18.23 billion by 2035, achieving a CAGR of 13% during this period.

The market's growth is driven by rising chronic disease prevalence requiring continuous medical oversight. Patients face accessibility challenges, leading to increased demand for medical devices and smart wearables enabling remote health monitoring. Over two million types of medical devices exist globally, facilitating patient adherence and geographically unrestricted treatment. Contract manufacturing offers firms advantages like reduced setup costs and focused core operations. Services include device development, manufacturing, quality assurance, regulatory support, and supply chain management.

Key growth drivers include an aging population, demand for advanced technology, and patient-oriented devices for disease management. These drivers necessitate sophisticated remote monitoring devices for efficient health metrics tracking.

Australia's market shows robust short-term growth, bolstered by outsourcing trends and demand for advanced devices such as next-generation implants, diagnostics, and wearable health monitors. The aging population triggers partnerships between OEMs and local CDMOs, ensuring cost and time efficiencies through specialized capabilities in complex device assembly and regulatory compliance.

Growth Drivers: Strategic Enablers of Market Expansion

Increasing need for diagnostics, implants, and home-use equipment propels demand for advanced devices, encouraging outsourcing to specialized contract manufacturers. Technological advancements like automation, 3D printing, and AI quality control enhance prototyping and scalability, attracting biotech, MedTech firms, and giants like Pfizer and Novartis leveraging local CDMOs.

Market Challenges: Critical Barriers Impeding Progress

Challenges persist due to compliance with TGA's rigorous standards, causing documentation burdens and delays in market entry. Global supply chain disruptions result in raw material shortages, while competition from low-cost manufacturers pressures pricing. Skilled labor shortages, particularly in cleanroom operations and regulatory affairs, further strain capacity.

Therapeutic Medical Devices Dominating Market Segment

Therapeutic devices lead with 31% market share due to demand for managing chronic conditions. Drug delivery devices exhibit the highest growth potential with increased focus on conditions like obesity and diabetes requiring constant monitoring.

Orthopedic Disorders: Leading Market Segment

Orthopedic disorders represent the largest share (20.9%) by 2035, driven by rising demand for joint replacements. Metabolic disorders show significant growth potential due to increasing conditions like obesity and hypertension, necessitating ongoing health monitoring.

Australia Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market: Key Segments

Application Areas

Therapeutic Medical Devices

Diagnostic Medical Devices

Drug Delivery Medical Devices

Other Devices

Device Class

Class I

Class II

Class III

Target Therapeutic Area

Cardiovascular Disorders

CNS Disorders

Metabolic Disorders

Oncological Disorders

Ophthalmological Disorders

Orthopedic Disorders

Pain Disorders

Respiratory Disorders

Others

Key Questions Answered in this Report

How many medical device contract manufacturers are currently engaged in this market?

Which are the leading companies in this market?

What are the key trends observed in the Australia medical device contract manufacturing market?

What factors are likely to influence the evolution of this market?

What are the primary challenges faced by medical device contract manufacturing market in Australia?

What is the current and future Australia medical device contract manufacturing market size?

What is the CAGR of Australia medical device contract manufacturing market?

How is the current and future market opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?

Reasons to Buy this Report

The report provides comprehensive market analysis and revenue projections for the market and its sub-segments, invaluable for market leaders and entrants.

It offers insights into market drivers, barriers, opportunities, and challenges, empowering stakeholders to make informed decisions.

Businesses can identify future opportunities and tailor products to meet customer demands.

New entrants receive essential market information for building successful strategies and enhancing communication with stakeholders.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Cochlear

CSL

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare

Freudenberg Medical

Johnson & Johnson

Medtronic

Nanosonics

Osmosis Medical

ResMed

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/e7q7th

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