World Darts Championships Post Event Business Analysis Report 2026: Sponsorship Portfolio, Broadcasters, Prize Money Attendance and Ticketing.

Dublin, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Post Event Analysis - World Darts Championships 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



An analysis of the recent 2026 World Darts Championships, including a look at its sponsorship portfolio, broadcasters, prize money attendance and ticketing.

Premium Pay-TV Proof: Sky Sports 2026 World Championship coverage confirmed darts as premium pay-TV, with the final peaking at 3.1 million and averaging 2.7 million, Sky's biggest non-football peak in 12 months.

PDC Moves to Peacock in the US: NBC acquired U.S. rights for the 2026 PDC World Championship in May 2025, replacing DAZN. Greater distribution via NBC should improve access for viewers and elevate the PDC's profile, aiding expansion objectives.

Sponsorship Mix: With partners including Paddy Power, Foster's, Winmau, Falken, Panini, Fireball, Werner Ladder and Vanquis, the competitions sponsorship mix reflects strong cross-category brand appeal.

Paddy Power Renewal: Title sponsor Paddy Power, on board since 2023, has renewed through 2031, with the new deal taking effect from the 2027 edition of the competition. The deal is backed by strong fan engagement and charity activations like "Even Bigger 180," aligning with tighter, responsibility-led UK gambling regulation expectations.

Prize Fund Surge: The tournament doubled its prize fund to £5 million ($6.69 million), lifted the winner's payout to £1 million ($1.33 million), and expanded the field to 128 players from 96.

Presale Sell-Out and Waitlist: Ticket demand remains extreme. Standard tickets sold out during the PDCTV members-only presale, eliminating public sales. A waiting list and premium hospitality via Pitch Experiences helped capture excess demand and maintain high event yield.

Reasons to Buy

For those wanting an in-depth analysis of the 2026 World Darts Championships, in the sense of both business and popularity.

Companies Featured

Paddy Power

Foster's

Winmau

Falken

Panini

Village Hotels

Fireball Cinnamon Whisky

Werner Ladder (Werner)

PDC (Professional Darts Corporation)

Key Topics Covered:



1. Event Introduction

Executive Summary

Introduction

2. Media Landscape

United Kingdom Breakdown

United Kingdom Viewership Breakdown

Rest of the World Breakdown

3. Sponsorship Landscape

Tournament Sponsors

Betting, Branding, and Darts: Inside Paddy Power's Long-Term PDC Deal

World Darts Championship: Title Sponsor History (1994-Present)

4. Prize Money

Prize Money Breakdown

5. Ticketing

Ticketing Breakdown

6. Future Venue Change

Growth Without Relocation: How the PDC Kept Ally Pally-and What It Means Commercially

8. Athlete Profile - Luke Littler

Luke Littler

Bullseye Business: Luke Littler's Record Target Darts Partnership

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wrof9c

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