Expert-Led Crisis Management Training Course for Pharmaceutical Sector Managers (Online: Sept 23, 2026 with 6 CPD Hours)

Dublin, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Crisis Management from a Tactical Operations Perspective: A Practical Guide for Managers in the Pharmaceutical Sector (Sept 23, 2026)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

When a crisis hits, will your plan hold - or fall apart under pressure? In the pharmaceutical industry, every link in the chain - from research and manufacturing to sales and distribution - is complex, global, and tightly regulated.

Crises can unfold without warning, and even the most carefully prepared management plans can fail when real life intervenes. As Helmuth von Moltke, a Prussian General in the mid-19th century, famously observed, "No battle plan survives first contact with the enemy." The same is true for crisis management - no matter how good your plan, no plan survives first contact with reality unscathed.

Companies operating in this sector should have a range of carefully designed crisis management procedures in place, written in line both with local legislation and the international standard ISO 22361, and all ready for activation at a moment's notice - but what can happen when the plan is activated and comes into contact with the real world?

This training course has been designed specifically for managers in the pharmaceutical industry who may suddenly find themselves being challenged by an unexpected and swiftly evolving situation because the strategic crisis management plan has started to fail. In such an event they may be called upon not only to make vital tactical decisions while under pressure, but also to get these decisions right despite the lack of both accurate information and time. And all this in a setting where the accuracy of those decisions could make the difference between recovery and chaos.

Making tactical decisions during an evolving crisis is a very difficult position for any manager to face. This one-day training course has been designed to help managers cope with the sort of challenges they may well encounter in such a testing situation.

During this training course you'll explore topics such as:

The difference between incidents and crises

Who should be involved in the crisis management team

What goes into the crisis management plan

The difference between "span of command" and "span of control"

Crisis communication essentials

The essential psychology of tactical decision-making and leadership

By the end of this carefully designed training session, you'll be better equipped to think clearly, lead decisively, and manage the unpredictable in a high-stakes environment - ensuring your organisation not only survives a crisis but emerges stronger.

The expert trainer will use a mix of theory, real-life examples, reference to the international standard ISO 22361 and a wealth of experience and knowledge in safety and emergency management.

CPD Hours: 6

Who should attend?

This training course has been specially designed for professionals in the pharmaceutical and life sciences sectors who may be directly involved in crisis response, operational decision-making, or managing business continuity under pressure, including:

Pharmaceutical Operations Managers

Manufacturing or Production Managers

Quality Assurance (QA) and Quality Control (QC) Managers

Regulatory Affairs Managers

Health, Safety & Environment (HSE) Managers

Crisis Management Leads / Coordinators

Risk and Compliance Officers

Corporate Communications / Public Affairs Managers

Supply Chain and Logistics Managers

R&D and Laboratory Managers

Business Continuity and Emergency Response Teams

Senior Executives and Functional Heads responsible for crisis oversight

Speaker

Andy Farrall FIIRSM CMIOSH MIoL is a chartered safety management consultant and accident investigator with over 16 years' experience. He is accredited with the UK Occupational Safety and Health Consultants' Register (OSHCR) and holds numerous professional memberships and qualifications.

His professional experience is wide ranging and international, but of particular relevance is his emergency services background. He spent 12 years in the NHS ambulance service - both as part of an emergency crew and as a control room officer - and twice received a Chief Officer's Commendation for his work at serious road traffic collisions.

During this time, he was called upon to deal with literally thousands of emergencies. Many of them were routine (or as routine as any medical emergency can be), but some of them involved complex, potentially life-threatening, dynamic situations which required tactical coordination with other services.

Overall, his experience and skills developed during his ambulance career were such that he was later invited by the Irish National Ambulance Service College to write and present a series of courses on critical decision-making for their officers and paramedics.

And in 2022 he was invited to speak at the "IXth International Scientific and Practical Conference on Health & Safety" - an international online conference for the Ukraine government which was hosted from Warsaw. His chosen topic for that conference was "Critical thinking: decision making in times of crisis".

He has partnered with IPI Academy to develop, and then present, a series of one-day webinars specifically for the pharmaceutical sector on topics such as managing human error; crisis management; and H&S leadership.

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ft2lpo

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