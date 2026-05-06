Embecta Corp. Shareholders Are Encouraged to Reach Out to Johnson Fistel for More Information About Potentially Recovering Their Losses

SAN DIEGO, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, PLLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of investors of Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ: EMBC). The investigation focuses on Embecta’s executive officers and whether investor losses may be recovered under federal securities laws.

What if I purchased Embecta securities?

If you purchased Embecta securities and suffered losses on your investment, join our investigation now: Click here to join the investigation.

Or for more information, contact Jim Baker at jimb@johnsonfistel.com or (619) 814-4471.

There is no cost or obligation to you.

Background of the investigation

On May 5, 2026, Embecta reported its second quarter fiscal 2026 financial results and reduced its full-year outlook. Among other things, the Company disclosed second quarter revenue of $221.8 million, representing a 14.4% decrease year-over-year, and U.S. revenue of $95.4 million, representing a 29.4% decrease year-over-year.

Embecta also disclosed that second quarter revenue was impacted by $39.3 million of unfavorable volume and $3.6 million of unfavorable price. In addition, the Company reduced its full-year 2026 revenue guidance to $1.015 billion to $1.035 billion, compared to prior guidance of $1.071 billion to $1.093 billion, and reduced its expected adjusted organic constant currency revenue growth to a decline of 10.2% to 8.3%, compared to prior guidance of a decline of 2.0% to flat.

The Company further reduced its full-year 2026 adjusted operating margin guidance to 22.25% to 23.25%, compared to prior guidance of 29.0% to 30.0%, and reduced its adjusted earnings per share guidance to $1.55 to $1.75, compared to prior guidance of $2.80 to $3.00. Embecta also announced that it was reducing its quarterly dividend from $0.15 per share to $0.01 per share.

During the Company’s earnings call, Embecta further disclosed that its updated outlook was driven primarily by U.S. business pressures, including competitive share loss and softness in overall market volumes.

Following this disclosure, Embecta’s stock price declined sharply, damaging investors.

In light of this disclosure, Johnson Fistel is investigating whether Embecta complied with the federal securities laws. If you suffered losses from your investment in Embecta stock, contact Johnson Fistel.

About Johnson Fistel, PLLP | Securities Fraud & Investor Rights

Johnson Fistel, PLLP is a nationally recognized shareholder-rights law firm with offices in California, New York, Georgia, Idaho, and Colorado. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits and also assists foreign investors who purchased shares on U.S. exchanges. To learn more, visit www.johnsonfistel.com.

Achievements

In 2024, Johnson Fistel was ranked among the Top 10 Plaintiff Law Firms by ISS Securities Class Action Services, reflecting the firm’s effectiveness in advocating for investors and recovering approximately $90,725,000 for clients in cases where it served as lead or co-lead counsel.

Attorney advertising.

Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices.

Johnson Fistel, PLLP has paid for the dissemination of this promotional communication, and Frank J. Johnson is the attorney responsible for its content.

Contact

Johnson Fistel, PLLP

501 W. Broadway, Suite 800

San Diego, CA 92101

James Baker, Investor Relations – or – Frank J. Johnson, Esq.

(619) 814-4471 | jimb@johnsonfistel.com | fjohnson@johnsonfistel.com