Wealth Management Trends to Watch in 2026: Rate of AI Adoption, Fraud and Scams, ESG, Geopolitical Volatility, Wealth Transfer, Crypto Winter, Democratization of Alternatives, M&As, Regulations

Dublin, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Trends to Watch in Wealth Management 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report covers the key trends and issues facing wealth managers in 2026 and beyond as they grapple with multiple geopolitical cruises, major demographic changes, and a veritable technology revolution that is reshaping the industry.



Technological change and evolving consumer preferences are driving rapid innovation in the payments industry. Consumers are demanding faster and more convenient payment methods, leading to the rise of real-time payments and embedded payments in ecommerce. Inflationary pressures and low regulation have facilitated the spread of buy now, pay later offerings, giving consumers the opportunity to bypass traditional credit channels.

Developments in computing continue to enable more advanced blockchain and artificial intelligence solutions to offer new payment channels and proactively prevent fraudulent activity. Regulatory bodies are attempting to level the playing field for new market entrants by legislating data privacy and sharing, leading to increased adoption of open banking solutions.



Report Scope

Geopolitical events, such as conflicts in the Middle East, are significantly impacting financial markets. This has led to increased volatility, affecting wealth growth in key regions and investor portfolios.

The influence of Gen Z is growing as they become a larger part of the investor base, particularly in high-growth regions such as Asia-Pacific and the Middle East. This demographic shift is prompting wealth managers to adapt their strategies.

There is a strong emphasis on transparency in fee structures, product suitability, and advice models, driven by EU regulations. This includes requirements for data governance, cybersecurity, and AI accountability.

Reasons to Buy

Identify the factors driving the growth of the wealth management industry, including cryptocurrencies, wealth transfer, and the democratization of formerly exclusive alternate investments.

Understand the impact of innovations such as AI-powered business models and what parts of the business wealth managers see the greatest impact.

Establish a greater understanding of these factors through our proprietary data and extensive research.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Rate of AI Adoption



3. Fraud and Scams



4. ESG Developments



5. Geopolitical Volatility



6. Wealth Transfer



7. Crypto Winter



8. Democratization of Alternatives



9. Mergers and Acquisitions



10. Regulation



11. Appendix



Companies Featured

Bank of America

DBS

Standard Chartered

Truist

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yd0t5j

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