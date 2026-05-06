Industry Leaders to Tackle Sustainability Challenge at Data Centre LIVE





London, 06 May 2026 – As digital demand accelerates and data centres face mounting pressure to balance performance with environmental responsibility, Data Centre LIVE, a BizClik Media event, is bringing together industry leaders to address one of the sector's most pressing challenges: how to achieve sustainability without compromise.

On 21 May 2026, Helen Munro, Head of Environment and Sustainability at Pulsant, Stine Bjønnstu Holthe, Head of Sustainability at Bulk Infrastructure, and Louise Alter, Sustainability Director at nLighten, will lead a panel discussion which explores how the industry can move beyond incremental efficiency gains to deliver systemic, measurable change.

The conversation reflects a fundamental shift in the sector. What was once viewed as a long-term ambition has become an immediate operational priority, with organisations now required to integrate sustainability into the core of their data centre strategy.

From ambition to action

The panel, Sustainable Data Centres, will examine how energy efficiency, green technologies and carbon reduction strategies can be embedded into operations whilst supporting business growth. With data centres accounting for a significant portion of global energy consumption, the session will focus on practical approaches that deliver both environmental and commercial outcomes.

"At a time when digital demand is accelerating rapidly, sustainability in data centres has shifted from a long-term ambition to an immediate operational priority. The real challenge now is balancing performance, resilience and environmental impact without compromise. In this session, I'm looking forward to exploring how the industry can move beyond efficiency gains to more systemic, measurable change," said Louise Alter, Sustainability Director at nLighten.





Louiser Alter, Sustainability Director at nLighten

A broader sustainability agenda

The Sustainable Data Centres panel forms part of a wider programme at Data Centre LIVE addressing critical environmental challenges. On 21 May, a session on Water Management Strategies will explore how operators can optimise usage in cooling and site design, whilst on 20 May, The Future of Energy Transition will examine renewable energy adoption, alternative power sources and long-term sustainability strategies shaping digital infrastructure.

Looking ahead

Data Centre Live continues to provide a platform for senior executives to address the operational and strategic challenges defining the future of the industry. With sustainability now central to data centre decision-making, the event offers leaders the opportunity to share insights, explore solutions and drive meaningful progress.

For more information about Data Centre Live and to secure your ticket, visit the website HERE .

About BizClik

BizClik is a global B2B media and events company producing sector-specific content across technology, sustainability, procurement, fintech, AI, and more. Through digital magazines, websites, newsletters, webinars, and award-winning events, BizClik connects enterprise leaders with executive audiences to drive strategic business engagement.

For more information, visit: www.bizclikmedia.com

About Data Centre Magazine

Data Centre Magazine connects the leading data centre executives of the world's largest brands. Our platform serves as a digital hub for connecting industry leaders, covering a wide range of services including media and advertising, events, research reports, demand generation, information, and data services. With our comprehensive approach, we strive to provide timely and valuable insights into best practices, fostering innovation and collaboration within the data centre community. Join us today to shape the future for generations to come.

About Data Centre LIVE

Data Centre LIVE: The London Summit is a two-day conference and expo for senior leaders shaping digital infrastructure strategy. Bringing together over 1,000 in-person attendees and 50+ expert speakers, the event explores key themes including AI, sustainability, scalability and resilience.

Featuring two content stages and four executive workshops, the programme delivers practical insights, strategic guidance and valuable connections to support future-ready data centre operations.

Media Contact

Beckie Jordan

Head of Events Communications