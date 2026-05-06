How to Audit Pharmaceutical Suppliers (Material & Service) (2-Day Online Course: Sept 14th-15th, 2026) | Ensure Superior Pharmaceutical Supplier Compliance

Dublin, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "How to Audit Pharmaceutical Suppliers (Material and Service) (Sept 14th - Sept 15th, 2026)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In the competitive pharmaceutical industry, maintaining supplier compliance is non-negotiable to guarantee product safety and efficacy. Supplier audits are instrumental in verifying that materials and service providers adhere to the high standards essential for pharmaceutical manufacturing. Our comprehensive training programme equips participants with the essential knowledge and practical skills needed to conduct thorough supplier audits for both materials and services.

Whether your role involves the auditing of raw material suppliers, contract manufacturers, or service providers like logistics and packaging suppliers, this course empowers you to critically assess their processes, pinpoint potential risks, and verify compliance with stringent regulatory requirements such as Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) and additional industry criteria.

Upon completion, participants will enhance their ability to manage supplier relationships with confidence, ensuring that all sourced materials and services align with top-tier industry standards. This proactive approach safeguards your organization, its products, and ultimately, the end consumer.

Join us for this essential training and solidify your role in upholding the highest standards of compliance within the pharmaceutical sector. Your participation equates to 12 CPD hours, adding significant value to your professional development.

Who should attend?

This training will best suit those in the following departments:

Quality Assurance

Quality Control

GMP Compliance

Auditing

IT

Regulatory Affairs

Engineering

Supply Chain

Key Topics Covered:

Day 1 Introduction to supplier audits in the pharmaceutical industry Understanding regulatory requirements for supplier audits Scope and planning Auditing material suppliers - key focus areas Workshop - risk based API supplier audit plan and prioritisation rules

Day 2 Auditing service providers (logistics, packaging, contract manufacturers) Audit execution and on-site techniques Identifying non-conformities and corrective actions Supplier relationship management and audit follow-up Interactive workshop: how and according to which guidelines are audits of service providers carried out



Speaker

Mustafa Edik is a leading pharmaceutical, biotechnoloy, medical device quality and GXP expert with over 28 years of hands-on leadership in GMP, GDP, GCP, GLP, and broader GxP compliance across the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries.

As Turkey's first IRCA-certificated Lead Auditor for GMP and Pharmaceutical Quality Management Systems (PQMS), he brings unmatched credibility and depth to audits, compliance strategies, and regulatory readiness. Holding a BSc in Chemistry, and a BSc (Hons) in Biopharmaceutical Sciences & Engineering from Atlantic Technological University (Ireland), and an Executive MBA, Mustafa combines strong scientific foundations with strategic business acumen.

His career highlights include senior roles at Bayer Turkiye, where he progressed from Quality Control Lab Supervisor to Deputy QA Manager, and GMP Lead Auditor to Global GMP Lead Auditor, managing complex quality operations and audits in a multinational environment. He has personally led more than 4,200 hours of GxP audits across over 200 facilities worldwide.

Today, as Founder and Lead Consultant at Quality Academia Egitim & Danismanlik, Mustafa delivers high-impact consulting, training, and project management services to local and global clients. His expertise spans across:

GMP/GDP audits and supplier qualification

Validation, qualification, and quality risk management (ICH Q9)

Root cause analysis, CAPA, OOS/OOT, change control, and data integrity

Sterile/non-sterile manufacturing, process improvement, and cost-of-quality optimisation

Clinical trials (GCP & ICH E6), pharmacovigilance, and third-party manufacturing

Regulatory alignment with FDA, EMA, PIC/S, MHRA, TGA, TMMDA, WHO, and ICH standards

Mustafa has trained over 9,000 professionals in GxP topics and designed certified auditor programs for Turkish authorities including Turkish MOH and Ministry of Agriculture and Foresty. He served as Principal GMP Consultant & Auditor at the Turkish Atomic Energy Authority, supporting successful TMMDA GMP approvals for 5 radiopharmaceutical products. As the first Turkish consultant selected by the Developing Countries Vaccine Manufacturers Network (DCVMN), he has led teams of 100+ engineers, auditors, and quality specialists while managing dozens of international projects.

A prolific author, Mustafa's works include:

"Sorularla GMP Dokumantasyonu" - a practical guide to GMP documentation

"GMP Audits in Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Industries" (Taylor & Francis / CRC Press, June 2024) - a comprehensive reference on effective GMP auditing practices

Recognised internationally for his practical, risk-based approach and knowledge transfer focus, Mustafa Edik is dedicated to elevating pharmaceutical quality standards, helping companies achieve compliance excellence, reduce risks, and drive operational efficiency.

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ft627

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