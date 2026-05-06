Something New - Whiskey Ranch Experience Cowboy for a Day

Overland Park, Kansas, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Whiskey Ranch Introduces “Cowboy for a Day” Experience as a New Destination for Corporate Events and Group Gatherings Near Kansas City

Kansas City, KS – April 29, 2026 – Just 30 minutes south of Kansas City in Bucyrus, Kansas, Whiskey Ranch is introducing a new way for local, national, and international guests to experience the cowboy lifestyle. The Whiskey Ranch Experience (WRE) is a fully curated offering designed for corporate groups, team-building events, client entertainment, and visitors seeking something beyond traditional venues.

Set on an authentic, working ranch, the experience blends Midwestern cowboy life with elevated hospitality, creating a distinctive setting for corporate meetings, group gatherings, and immersive events.

In addition to hands-on ranch activities, Whiskey Ranch offers flexible indoor and outdoor event space to support a range of group needs. The on-site clubhouse accommodates up to 75 guests and is complemented by a spacious outdoor deck ideal for dining, networking, and social gatherings.

Guests can enjoy a curated mix of activities, including horseback riding, working cattle demonstrations, and interactive ranch experiences, such as meeting the ranch’s animals, from mini cows and horses to Whiskey the white buffalo and Kevin the camel. The experience is complemented by chef-prepared Kansas City BBQ and access to the Whiskey Ranch Mercantile, where guests can shop for boots, hats, and branded gear.

“Whiskey Ranch is so excited to showcase the cowboy way of life to Kansas Citians, folks from around the US and people visiting from around the globe,” said Jim Mueller, Owner of Whiskey Ranch Horse and Cattle.

The launch comes as Kansas City continues to gain global attention ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026™. With growing demand for distinctive, off-site experiences, Whiskey Ranch Experience is positioned to complement official programming while offering something uniquely rooted in place.

“As Kansas City prepares to welcome the world, experiences like Whiskey Ranch showcase what makes our region distinctive,” said KC Chamber President & CEO Joe Reardon. “This goes beyond tourism—it’s about creating authentic connections to place.”

While the World Cup brings increased visibility to the region, the vision for Whiskey Ranch Experience extends well beyond the games. The program is designed to support ongoing corporate events, private groups, and curated gatherings throughout the year.

For more information or to inquire about booking a private experience, visit: https://whiskeyranch.com/experience/

Contact Info



Whiskey Ranch

ginna@whiskeyranch.com

+1 816-885-6919

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