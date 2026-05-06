Twentyeight Health Partners with ŌURA to Expand Access to Comprehensive Contraceptive Care

NEW YORK, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Twentyeight Health, the leading provider-led digital women’s healthcare platform, today announced a partnership with ŌURA, maker of the world’s leading smart ring. This partnership bridges a critical gap in contraceptive care and digital health. For the first time, Oura members can sync their sleep, cycle, and symptom data with Twentyeight Health’s nationwide network of licensed providers, enabling contraceptive counseling and personalized birth control access grounded in their own clinical insights.

Finding the right birth control method often involves trial and adjustment. Having continuous, real-world data helps guide more informed decisions, leading to better cycle management over time. “Women are already tracking their health every day but they don’t necessarily have an easy way to act on it,” said Bruno Van Tuykom, CEO and Co-Founder of Twentyeight Health. “This partnership connects those insights to real clinical care, so women can make informed decisions about their birth control and overall health. It’s about turning data into action.”

“ŌURA has always focused on delivering accurate, personalized insights that help people make more informed decisions about their health, and support communication with their doctors,” said Dr. Chris Curry, clinical director of women’s health at Oura. “By connecting Oura insights to Twentyeight Health’s care experience, we are closing the gap between tracking and treatment, giving women a more proactive way to manage their health and improve their informed access to contraceptive care."

Wearable data offers a clearer view of how the body changes throughout the cycle, from sleep and temperature patterns to shifts in mood and symptoms. Through this new partnership, these insights can help users and providers better understand what’s happening, especially for those experiencing irregular cycles, acne, heavy or painful periods, or mood changes.

With this new expansion of Cycle Insights in the Oura App, women can now take action by:

Sharing cycle sleep and recovery data with clinicians (with consent)

Receiving provider-guided birth control recommendations

Adjusting care and treatment over time based on their body’s patterns





This partnership builds on Twentyeight Health’s Complete Care model, a nationwide, insurance-enabled clinical platform designed to deliver ongoing, convenient access to women’s healthcare. With more than 500 commercial and Medicaid insurance partners covering approximately 50 million women by year-end, Twentyeight Health provides the clinical infrastructure that enables digital health companies to seamlessly connect members to provider-led care.

Complete Care includes:

Services like comprehensive birth control counseling, skin care, weight care and urgent care

Unlimited access to licensed providers

Prescription management

Medication delivery or pharmacy pick-up

Referral to in-office care for long-acting contraceptive placement



The membership is available for $19.99 per month for users paying out of pocket. For users who have in-network insurance plans, membership and prescribed medications cost are covered at a standard copay, often as low as $0.

Users must consent before any information is provided to clinicians. This opt-in approach ensures privacy while allowing users to connect their health insights with provider-led care when they choose. The platform is fully HIPAA-compliant, ensuring that all personal health data is handled securely and in accordance with federal privacy standards.

ABOUT TWENTYEIGHT HEALTH

Twentyeight Health is the leading digital-first women’s healthcare platform with a complete care, insurance-enabled membership model, designed to deliver affordable, convenient and unlimited, comprehensive care to more than 100,000 users nationwide. Through high-quality telemedicine consultations, fast at-home deliveries, and ongoing access to providers, Twentyeight Health offers a full range of services including birth control, urgent care (eg, treatments for BV, yeast infections, UTIs), STI treatment and prevention, skincare, weightcare and more.

Twentyeight Health is in-network for clinical services with more than 100 commercial and Medicaid insurance plans. The company also accepts most insurance to help cover medication costs. They also offer affordable out-of-pocket options for those without coverage, expanding access to reliable women’s healthcare for millions nationwide. The company has been named in 2024 Digital Health 100 (DH100) , Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies , Forbes Next 1000 , Top 50 in Digital Health by Rock Health , NYC Digital's 10 Most Innovative Companies with fewer than 100 employees of 2022 , Health 100 , and the Inc. Female Founders 100 .

Learn more at www.twentyeighthealth.com .

Media Contact:

Linsey Tilbor Rubin

ltilbor@rellmc.com