Medical Writing Excellence: Crafting Compelling Scientific Documents (2- Day Online Course: September 30, 2026 and Oct 1, 2026) | Transform How You Write and Present Scientific Content

Dublin, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Writing Excellence: Crafting Compelling Scientific Documents (September 30, 2026 and Oct 1, 2026)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

We are excited to announce an engaging workshop, meticulously designed to elevate your scientific writing expertise. This workshop will provide participants with an immersive experience into the core principles, innovative strategies, and refined techniques that are crucial for crafting high-quality scientific documents.

The curriculum is structured to guide you through the intricacies of scientific writing, ensuring you can confidently organize and present complex research findings with clarity and persuasive impact. Beyond writing, the workshop delves into ethical considerations and best practices prevalent in medical writing, maintaining strict adherence to industry standards.

Participants will benefit from detailed discussions and hands-on activities aimed at enhancing their ability to write with precision, improve document readability, and effectively communicate scientific findings to a diverse audience. This includes researchers, clinicians, and various other professionals within the scientific community. Through this workshop, you will develop skills to ensure your scientific communications are both compelling and credible.

Furthermore, attendees will earn 12 CPD hours, contributing significantly to their professional development goals. The workshop's practical emphasis encourages interactive learning, equipping participants with actionable insights and tools to apply in their day-to-day scientific writing endeavors.

Join us in this comprehensive journey to transform how you write and present scientific content. Enhance your capability to engage your audience, uphold ethical standards, and solidify your understanding of what constitutes exceptional scientific communication.

Who should attend?

Medical writers seeking to refine their skills and deepen their expertise in producing high-quality and publishable content

Researchers, clinicians, and scientists aiming to enhance their ability to communicate complex findings effectively in scientific papers and navigate the nuances of the publication process

PhD candidates, postdoctoral researchers, and academics focused on developing their writing for peer-reviewed journals and grant applications, with an emphasis on increasing their publication success

Professionals in the healthcare and life sciences sectors involved in clinical documentation, regulatory submissions, or other scientific writing, and seeking to improve the clarity and impact of their work

Professionals committed to mastering the art of clear, concise, and impactful scientific communication for publication in high-impact journals and other scientific platforms

Key Topics Covered:

Day 1 Overview of medical writing Scientific writing rules: language and style Sections of a scientific article: structure and function Sections of a scientific article: structure and function cont'd Case reports and case studies Review articles Grant proposals

Day 2 Introduction and overview Effective communication in medical writing Date visualisation for persuasive communication Artificial intelligence (AI) for medical writing Techniques in revising and editing for impact Good writing practice (GWP) Post-publication engagement and altmetrics



Speaker

Dr. Samaa Al Tabbah holds a B.S. in Medical Laboratory Technology (MLT) from the American University of Beirut (AUB) and a Pharm D. in Clinical Pharmacy from the Lebanese American University (LAU). After graduation, Dr. Al Tabbah held a position as a chief pharmacist at the World Health Organization (WHO), Beirut office. At a later stage, she established a pharmacy in Beirut, whereshe served as a community pharmacist for over 6 years. Dr. Al Tabbah is a strong supporter of the Children's Cancer Center in Lebanon where she served as a volunteer for 4 years. She also acts as a consultant and mentor at the Egypt Scholars Inc. and the International Pharmaceutical Students Federation (IPSF) where she works closely with mentees providing them with concrete clinical andresearch skills that allow them to identify new research topics, discover new techniques, and pursue astrong career development plan.

Through her work, she has been involved in clinical research; more specifically, in training workshops carried out at the national and international level, in the delivery of sessions on different aspects of the conduct of clinical research, as well as in the conduction of different international clinical research projects. She is the author of many scientific papers published in peer-reviewed journals as well as a book titled "The Clinical Research Process from Initiation to Publication". She is an editorial member of two peer-reviewed scientific journals. She is an Assistant Professor at University Institute for Nursing (Lebanese Red Cross), where she delivers Pharmacology, Microbiology and, Public Health, Community Health, and Clinical Research courses. She was lately appointed as the Global Pharmacovigilance Society Ambassador of Lebanon where she also acts as an acting boardmember of the society.

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kl3re9

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