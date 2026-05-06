Flaminia Romani Expands Industry Footprint with Key Guild Memberships and New Productions in Development

Sydney, Australia, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Australian film director Flaminia Romani has entered a new phase of professional growth following her recent association with Phoenix Management, coinciding with the development of new screen productions that mark an expansion into long-form storytelling and international collaboration.



The representation milestone reflects growing industry engagement with Romani’s work as she advances a feature film currently in development alongside an upcoming music-driven screen production. While full project details remain under wraps, both productions represent a strategic progression within her directing career as she moves toward larger-scale narrative formats.



Known for a filmmaking style that integrates music, atmosphere, and visual composition as central storytelling devices, Romani has developed a multidisciplinary creative approach spanning directing, cinematography, writing, production, and music supervision. Industry professionals note that this cross-departmental perspective reflects broader shifts within contemporary film and television production, where creative leadership increasingly bridges multiple disciplines.



Romani’s expanding professional network is reflected through memberships and affiliations across several recognised industry organisations, including the Australian Directors’ Guild (ADG), Australian Cinematographers Society (ACS), Australian Writers’ Guild (AWG), Society of Camera Operators (SOC), Screen Producers Australia (SPA), and the Guild of Music Supervisors (GMS). She also maintains professional affiliations with the Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts (AACTA), the American Film Institute (AFI), and the British Film Academy (BFA), supporting collaboration across Australian and international screen communities.



Her current feature project is progressing through early development discussions, with production planning expected to continue into the coming year. Alongside this, an upcoming music video production continues her exploration of cinematic storytelling shaped by sound and visual rhythm — an approach that has become a defining characteristic of her creative work.



“I’ve always been interested in how different creative disciplines come together to shape a story,” Romani said. “Each project is an opportunity to build immersive experiences where visual language and music work as one.”



Since joining a local Management agency, Romani has received multiple invitations to engage in discussions surrounding future film and screen collaborations. These early-stage conversations span a range of cinematic spaces — from character-driven drama and atmospheric thrillers to visually ambitious genre concepts and music-focused storytelling formats designed for evolving global audiences. While no additional projects have been formally announced, the breadth of collaborative interest signals increasing momentum within her directing career.



Holding a Master’s degree in Filmmaking, Romani represents a generation of filmmakers combining formal academic training with practical industry collaboration. As the Australian and international screen sectors continue adapting to new production models and audience expectations, versatility and interdisciplinary fluency are becoming defining characteristics of emerging creative leadership.



Further announcements regarding Romani’s upcoming productions are expected in the months ahead.



Media Contact:

Flaminia Romani

Phone: +61 435 178 843

Website: https://www.instagram.com/flaminia_romani/



https://news.agrtech.com.au/press-release/flaminia-romani-expands-industry-footprint-with-key-guild-memberships-and-new-productions-in-development/