Global Ethylene Industry Report 2026-2030: Market to Grow Supported by Continued Demand from Chemical Value Chains with China Leading As the Top Consumer and Producer

Dublin, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Ethylene Market (2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global ethylene market is expected to grow in the coming years, supported by continued demand from chemical value chains (notably Ethylene-to-Olefins and ethylene-based intermediates) as well as expanding fuel/energy applications in certain regions. China has solidified its position as the world's largest consumer and producer (supplier) of ethylene, officially surpassing the US.



Report Scope

Ethylene demand and supply analysis by key countries

Demand and supply analysis of Ethylene by type

Upcoming capacity additions by key countries

Details of upcoming Ethylene projects

Reasons to Buy

Obtain the most up to date market information on global Ethylene market

Identify opportunities in the global Ethylene industry with the help of key upcoming projects

Facilitate decision making on the basis of strong historical and forecast of Ethylene capacity data

Global Ethylene Market Highlights

Executive Summary

China to be the Key Demand Driver

China and the US to Dominate Global Ethylene Supply

Ethylene -China and Europe to Attract Major Trade Flows

China to Lead Global Ethylene Capacity Additions

Polyethylene dominates ethylene demand

End-User Industries to Drive the Upcoming Ethylene Capacity Additions

Key Ethylene Projects Globally

Key Upcoming Ethylene Projects

Key Data

Key details of upcoming ethylene projects globally, 2026-2030

Global ethylene demand, 2015-2030

Global ethylene production, 2015-2030

Upcoming ethylene capacity additions by key countries, 2026-2030

Ethylene demand by segments

Ethylene capacity additions vs demand growth

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3mhxul

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