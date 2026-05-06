Global Ethylene Industry Report 2026-2030: Market to Grow Supported by Continued Demand from Chemical Value Chains with China Leading As the Top Consumer and Producer

Dublin, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Ethylene Market (2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global ethylene market is expected to grow in the coming years, supported by continued demand from chemical value chains (notably Ethylene-to-Olefins and ethylene-based intermediates) as well as expanding fuel/energy applications in certain regions. China has solidified its position as the world's largest consumer and producer (supplier) of ethylene, officially surpassing the US.
Report Scope
- Ethylene demand and supply analysis by key countries
- Demand and supply analysis of Ethylene by type
- Upcoming capacity additions by key countries
- Details of upcoming Ethylene projects
Reasons to Buy
- Obtain the most up to date market information on global Ethylene market
- Identify opportunities in the global Ethylene industry with the help of key upcoming projects
- Facilitate decision making on the basis of strong historical and forecast of Ethylene capacity data
Global Ethylene Market Highlights
- Executive Summary
- China to be the Key Demand Driver
- China and the US to Dominate Global Ethylene Supply
- Ethylene -China and Europe to Attract Major Trade Flows
- China to Lead Global Ethylene Capacity Additions
- Polyethylene dominates ethylene demand
- End-User Industries to Drive the Upcoming Ethylene Capacity Additions
- Key Ethylene Projects Globally
- Key Upcoming Ethylene Projects
Key Data
- Key details of upcoming ethylene projects globally, 2026-2030
- Global ethylene demand, 2015-2030
- Global ethylene production, 2015-2030
- Upcoming ethylene capacity additions by key countries, 2026-2030
- Ethylene demand by segments
- Ethylene capacity additions vs demand growth
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3mhxul
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