Mulberry and Clive Daniel Home Partner to Elevate Luxury Furniture Protection and Customer Experience

NEW YORK, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mulberry, the leading provider of modern product protection solutions for ecommerce and retail, announced a new partnership with Clive Daniel Home, one of the nation’s premier destinations for luxury home furnishings and interior design services.

Through this partnership, Clive Daniel Home will offer Mulberry’s digital protection platform across select product categories, giving customers a fast, easy way to add protection plans to their purchases while increasing confidence, convenience, and long-term value.

Clive Daniel Home, known for its award-winning design services and expansive showroom footprint across Florida, has built a reputation for delivering elevated, end-to-end customer experiences for luxury home interiors. The addition of Mulberry’s product protection further enhances that experience by building brand loyalty and extending care beyond the point of purchase.

“At Clive Daniel Home, every detail of the customer experience matters, from initial design consultation to long-term enjoyment of a beautifully-curated space,” said Daniel Lubner, CEO of Clive Daniel Home. “Partnering with Mulberry allows us to give our customers extensive accident protection, far beyond what we’ve offered through other providers. Mulberry also provides bespoke service options for our custom furniture pieces. Details matter, and Mulberry hits all the notes.”

With Mulberry integrated into the purchase journey, Clive Daniel Home clients can now:

Protect high-value indoor and outdoor furniture investments, including custom furniture

Access fast, digital-first claims filing and processing through multiple channels

Enjoy a frictionless, concierge-level claims experience with a dedicated Mulberry support team



Mulberry’s platform is designed to match the expectations of today’s premium consumer, where convenience, transparency, and speed are essential.

“Luxury retail is evolving quickly, and the post-purchase experience is just as important as the sale itself,” said Chinedu Eleanya, CEO of Mulberry. “We’re proud to partner with Clive Daniel Home to deliver a protection experience that aligns with the quality, service, and sophistication their customers expect.”

Mulberry’s Accident Protection Plans are now available in all Clive Daniel Home showrooms . Learn more about the Accident Protection Plan powered by Mulberry.

About Mulberry

Mulberry is a people-first product protection platform that offers solutions for retail partners and consumers. Mulberry product protection plans can be purchased directly from Mulberry or through qualified retail partners. Mulberry protects customer purchases from accidental damages and losses with a best-in-class solution that offers simple claims-filing and fast resolutions. To learn more about Mulberry, visit https://www.getmulberry.com .

About Clive Daniel Home

Founded in 2011 by father-son duo Clive and Daniel Lubner, Clive Daniel Home is Southwest Florida’s premier destination for luxury home furnishings and custom residential and commercial interior design services. Since its inception, the brand has won more than 500+ awards for design excellence, including Best New Showroom in the USA. With an 85,000 square-foot flagship in Naples, a 70,000 square-foot showroom in Boca Raton, a 70,000 square-foot showroom in Sarasota, and a 50,000 square-foot showroom in Fort Myers. Clive Daniel Home offers an unparalleled mix of contemporary, traditional, and casual designs.