Xulon Press Announces New Christian Ministry Title Praying for the 7 Continents of the World: Nation by Nation from Dedicated Author Rosemarie Morse

Belleville, Michigan, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xulon Press announces the release of Praying for the 7 Continents of the World: Nation by Nation written by Rosemarie Morse, available in paperback $35.99, 9798868530944; hardcover $52.99, 9798868530951; eBook $9.99, 9798868530968.

Praying for the 7 Continents of the World - Nation by Nation

Morse’s book was written to encourage as many people as possible to recognize the importance of praying for all nations of the world. In her presentation of this topic, she includes eye-opening facts about each continent including the different religions, types of government, lack of freedoms, economy types and poverty levels, languages spoken and literacy rates. Readers will take that prevalent information and translate the critical needs of those nations into specific prayers. In addition to the prayer needs, Morse also provides lighthearted nuggets of interesting facts about the various continents, some that readers may be surprised to learn.

When asked what inspired the author to write this book, Morse said, “The book by Rick Warren, The Purpose Driven Life, inspired me because he encourages readers to think globally and pray for the nations of the world. But how do we know how to pray for them when we know little or nothing about them? That question made me start researching information and taking notes about the nations and found there was a tremendous need to pray for the poor, the oppressed, child soldiering and high infant mortality rates. My husband suggested that I turn my research into a book. After praying about it, I did just that.”

Morse holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Occupational Safety and Health. She worked in Behavioral Health for many years, taught PreK education, and is currently teaching students who have autism. A long-time Christian, she has read the bible four times. In addition to teaching, Morse also enjoys reading and writing, performing research, listening to praise and worship music, praying over her perpetual prayer list, painting landscape pictures, sewing and baking.

###

Xulon Press is the world’s largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. Praying for the 7 Continents of the World: Nation by Nation is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

Press Inquiries

Contact: Rosemarie Morse

Email: rosetori1954 [at] gmail.com

Phone Number: (734) 286-4750