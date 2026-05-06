CavMac Launches New Pension Portal to Enhance Public Sector Defined Benefit Plan Administration

ATLANTA and OMAHA, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CavMac, a leading public sector actuarial and benefits consulting firm, announces the launch of the CavMac Pension Portal, a secure, online platform designed to support Defined Benefit (DB) Plan administration and enhance participant experience.

Developed in partnership with PensionSoft® Corporation, the CavMac Pension Portal combines trusted technology with CavMac’s actuarial expertise to deliver a more transparent, efficient, and connected DB administration experience. The CavMac Pension Portal platform supports the full lifecycle of participant engagement, from benefit estimates through retirement processing, while helping plan sponsors transition from manual processes to a streamlined digital environment. Solution implementation is led by Timothy A. Ryor, FCA, FSPA, EA, MAAA, CavMac Consulting Actuary, whose extensive experience with PensionSoft systems helps ensure a seamless transition for clients.

“The CavMac Pension Portal platform represents a meaningful step forward for our clients and their plan participants,” said Ed Koebel, EA, FCA, MAAA, Chief Executive Officer and Consulting Actuary at CavMac. “By combining actuarial expertise with practical, technology-driven solutions, we have created a fully integrated platform that supports long-term plan sustainability while improving access to pension information and streamlining administrative processes.”

For more information about the CavMac Pension Portal, visit CavMacConsulting.com .

About CavMac

CavMac (formerly Cavanaugh Macdonald Consulting) is one of the leading public sector actuarial and benefits consulting firms in the U.S. With headquarters in the Atlanta metro area, an office in the Omaha metro area, and actuarial professionals located throughout the country, CavMac is focused on delivering innovative, creative, and technically proficient advice to help benefit plans thrive in the future. Since 2005, CavMac has provided actuarial consulting services for Defined Benefit Pension Funds and Retiree Healthcare Plans in the public sector. Our mission is to offer state and local governments the experience and dedication they deserve in retaining actuarial consulting services for their employee pension and benefit plans. For more information, visit CavMacConsulting.com .

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