Liberty Hill Publishing announces thrilling new science fiction, Artificial Underworld from U.S. Army 82nd Airborne veteran, Jarran Carr

Bowie, MD, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liberty Hill Publishing announces the release of Artificial Underworld by Jarran Carr, available in paperback $124.49, 9798868532146; eBook $9.99, 9798868532153.

Artificial Underworld

Carr’s former Army military service and background in analytical thinking, systems modeling, and technology lends itself to the scientific and technical realism of his new thrilling fictional story. Readers will be introduced to the book’s lead character, Dr. Katarm Lhexlyn, a disgraced scientist erased from history and exiled into Argo, after a catastrophic medical failure. Argo is a vast underground world where time is violently compressed and decades pass while the surface world barely moves. But Argo is only the first layer. Deeper still lies Reser, where time fractures further and a single day can contain a lifetime. There, Dr. Lhexlyn discovers an impossible truth: a forbidden child has been born, and with the aid of artificial intelligences, he uncovers evidence that civilization itself is approaching collapse. Will Dr. Lhexlyn choose his private Eden and forsake the world? Or will this man who should not exist have the courage and ability to warn a world that will never believe him?

When asked what inspired the author to write this book, Carr said, “What started off as a typing exercise became a journal of the daydreams that I used to entertain myself during long hours of Army guard duty. I was absorbed in maintaining internal self-consistency in these Walter Mitty–style explorations, imagining what happens when time itself becomes a variable—when a person can observe society from outside its normal flow. The story grew from questions about accountability, technological hubris, artificial intelligence, and whether foresight alone is enough to change humanity’s course.”

Jarran Carr grew up with severe dyslexia and struggled with reading well into elementary school, an experience that shaped both a vivid imagination and a lifelong curiosity about how people think. He holds a bachelor’s degree in mathematics and worked as a software engineer, In his mid-thirties, Carr joined the U.S. Army, serving with the 82nd Airborne Division. He discovered a passion for writing unexpectedly and now focuses on speculative fiction that bridges scientific realism with deeply human stories. His military service influenced this novel’s themes of discipline, hierarchy, human resilience, and ethical responsibility under pressure. Carr lives a happily ordinary life with his wife and children, and keeps busy sharing his software engineering skills to support his wife's web-based business venture.

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Liberty Hill Publishing is a leader in the print-on-demand, self-publishing industry. Artificial Underworld is available online through amazon.com and barnesandnoble.com.

Press Inquiries

Contact: Jarran Carr

Email: jarran.carr [at] yahoo.com