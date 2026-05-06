Xulon Press Announces New Christian Memoir My Life Before God from Relatable Author Michelle Coleman

Houston, TX, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xulon Press announces the release of My Life Before God written by Michelle Coleman, available in paperback $13.99, 9798868530524; eBook $4.99, 9798868530531).

My Life Before God

Coleman knows what it’s like to face unsurmountable challenges. She also knows why it’s so important for Christians to keep the faith no matter what challenges are faced. Her book features a transparent retelling of her own powerful story, real life issues that will be relatable to readers. Coleman wants her words to provide spiritual encouragement to others, leading by example how she herself continually kept the faith, never stopped praying and trusted that God would bring her safely through each situation that she faced.

When asked what inspired the author to write this book, Coleman said, “I believe that sharing my story will help readers that may currently be challenged by any of the situations that I faced. I want my book to help them forgive others so their healing can begin and also find the courage to let go of the shame of what they've been through so they can start holding their head up knowing that God loves them. I want to encourage readers to know God is waiting on you and wants to give you another chance so he can use you to let his Love shine through you.”

Michelle Coleman was born in Houston, Texas, the 3rd born of four children. She has one daughter and three grandsons. Coleman loves to read books that are enlightening. Her favorite music genres are Gospel, Country and smooth jazz.

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Xulon Press is the world’s largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. My Life Before God is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

Press Inquiries

Contact: Michelle Coleman

Email: authormichellecoleman [at] gmail.com

Phone Number: (800) 481-8070