Zaya Younan Unveils the Scientific Holy Grail of Cigar Smoking

Los Angeles, CA, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For 600 years, the cigar industry has remained stagnant, bound by a tradition that ignored the fundamental laws of thermodynamics. Today, El Septimo Geneva and its Chairman, billionaire engineer Zaya Younan, announce a breakthrough that transcends luxury: the Patented Refrigerated Ashtray. This device is the first in history to successfully decouple the pleasure of smoking from the chemical toxicity of high-heat combustion.

The Science of Toxicity: The 880°C Crisis

In a traditional smoking environment, a cigar is a runaway thermal engine. Upon lighting, the combustion core (the "cherry") reaches a staggering 880°C (1,616°F). Scientifically, this is the "Point of Molecular Rupture."

At these extreme temperatures, the natural, beneficial molecular formula of Nicotine (C₁₀H₁₄N₂)—which is chemically similar to the compounds found in nutrient-rich vegetables—is destroyed. The heat forces a molecular mutation, breaking stable carbon bonds and creating a "toxic soup" of over 4,000 byproducts, including:

Tobacco-Specific Nitrosamines (TSNAs): Potent carcinogens created solely by high-temperature chemical reactions.

Potent carcinogens created solely by high-temperature chemical reactions. Carbon Monoxide (CO): A byproduct of incomplete, high-heat combustion that starves the blood of oxygen.

A byproduct of incomplete, high-heat combustion that starves the blood of oxygen. Ammonia & Hydrogen Cyanide: Alkaline toxins that irritate the respiratory system and spike the smoke’s pH to aggressive levels.

The Younan Innovation: Precision Thermal Management

Zaya Younan has applied the same engineering rigor used in automotive and aerospace industries to solve this 600-year-old problem. By utilizing conductive cryogenic cooling, the El Septimo Ashtray acts as a thermal heat sink.

When the cigar is rested, the ashtray draws the core temperature down from 880°C to a stabilized 300°C. At this lower thermal threshold, pyrolysis is arrested. The tobacco does not "cook" or "mutate"; instead, it enters a state of high-efficiency vaporization.

Molecular Preservation: The Nicotine formula C₁₀H₁₄N₂ remains intact and stable, delivering its natural cognitive benefits without transforming into a toxin.

The Nicotine formula remains intact and stable, delivering its natural cognitive benefits without transforming into a toxin. Tar Suppression: Because the organic matter is not being incinerated at 880°C, the production of heavy "tar" (solid particulate matter) is reduced by up to 70% .

Because the organic matter is not being incinerated at 880°C, the production of heavy "tar" (solid particulate matter) is reduced by up to . pH Neutrality: The cooling process maintains an optimal pH balance in the smoke, preventing the alkalinity that causes "cigar tongue" and throat irritation.

The New Standard of Luxury

“True luxury is not just about gold and aesthetics; it is about the luxury of health and the perfection of science,” says Zaya Younan. “No one in six centuries has addressed the fact that heat is the enemy of the cigar. We have engineered a way to enjoy the world’s finest tobacco in its purest, most natural, and safest molecular form. This is the perfect smoking experience, realized through physics.”

The El Septimo Refrigerated Ashtray is a masterpiece of precision hardware, featuring a proprietary three-tier cooling assembly that requires no external power. It is designed for the connoisseur who demands the highest level of scientific performance alongside world-class craftsmanship.

Experience the Future of Molecular Smoking

By keeping the temperature at 300°C, El Septimo has achieved what was once thought impossible: a clean, cool, and non-carcinogenic smoke that preserves the essence of the leaf.

About El Septimo Geneva

El Septimo Geneva is one of the world’s fastest-growing ultra-premium cigar companies, redefining the cigar industry through innovation, precision, and uncompromising quality. Since its acquisition in 2020 by entrepreneur Zaya Younan, the company has experienced extraordinary global expansion and today operates in over 50 countries and more than 2,054 cities worldwide, making it one of the most widely distributed luxury cigar brands in the world. El Septimo offers a portfolio of over 60 distinct cigar blends, and in just a few short years has introduced more than 40 new cigars, each developed with a level of creativity and technical precision unmatched in the industry.

What truly differentiates El Septimo is its fully integrated luxury approach—the company not only produces some of the finest cigars in the world, but also designs and manufactures a complete ecosystem of cigar accessories, including cutters, lighters, humidors, ashtrays, and luxury carrying cases, positioning itself as the only cigar brand operating at the level of a global luxury house. Backed by the strength of the $7.5 billion private investment group, Younan Company, El Septimo combines scale, innovation, and financial power to lead the next generation of premium cigars. Its products and rapid rise have been recognized and featured by some of the world’s most influential luxury publications, consistently highlighting El Septimo as the fastest-growing ultra-premium cigar company and a creator of some of the most sought-after cigars in the world today.

Attachment