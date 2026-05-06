Aeroplan Announces New Partnership With Hertz

Partnership builds upon Aeroplan’s commitment to make travel more rewarding

Members can earn up to 5 Aeroplan points per dollar spent on car rentals with Hertz®, Dollar®, and Thrifty®, and unlock premium perks and benefits

For every 5 Aeroplan points earned, members will receive one Status Qualifying Credit (SQC), bringing them closer to Aeroplan Status

All Aeroplan Elite Members and select Aeroplan Credit Cardholders get complimentary Five Star® or President’s Circle® status in Hertz Gold+ TM loyalty program





MONTRÉAL, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aeroplan, Canada's leading travel loyalty program, has announced a new strategic partnership with Hertz, one of the world’s largest vehicle rental companies. This collaboration extends across Hertz, Dollar, and Thrifty, and is the latest example of Aeroplan’s commitment to expanding its partner ecosystem, providing members with more opportunities to earn rewards, unlock premium benefits, and accelerate their journey to Aeroplan Elite Status.





“Car rentals are a natural part of the travel journey, and we’re thrilled to give Aeroplan members more ways to earn and redeem points, while unlocking new benefits along the way,” said Scott O’Leary, Vice President of Loyalty & Product at Air Canada. “Partnering with Hertz is one of the ways we are delivering on the promise we made when we redesigned Aeroplan, providing choice, convenience, and value that extends their loyalty from the air to the road.”

In addition to new earning opportunities, this partnership unlocks preferred pricing for all Air Canada customers, when reserving car rentals through aircanada.com.

“We’re delighted to partner with Air Canada to deliver even more value to Aeroplan members when they rent from Hertz, Dollar or Thrifty,” said Laura Smith, Executive Vice President, Global Sales and Partnerships at Hertz. “Together, we’re providing premium benefits that will make for a more seamless and rewarding travel experience all around.”

Through this new partnership, Aeroplan Members can access the following benefits:

Aeroplan members earn 2 points per $1* spent on car rentals with Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty.

Aeroplan Elite 25K, 35K, and 50K members earn 3 points per $1* spent on Hertz car rentals; Elite 75K members earn 4pts per $1* spent on Hertz car rentals; Super Elite members earn 5pts per $1* on Hertz car rentals.

Members receive 1 Status Qualifying Credit (SQC)** for every 5 Aeroplan points earned on car rentals.

Aeroplan Elite 25K, 35K, and 50K members, along with Aeroplan Core Credit Cardholders, receive complimentary Five Star status in the Hertz Gold+ program + .

. Aeroplan Elite 75K and Super Elite members, along with Aeroplan Premium Credit Cardholders, receive complimentary President’s Circle status in the Hertz Gold+ program+.





For full details on Aeroplan’s partnership with Hertz and available member benefits, visit here.

More ways to earn and redeem, every day



Aeroplan is widely regarded as one of the leading travel loyalty programs in North America. Aeroplan Members can earn or redeem points on more than 50 airlines to 1,300+ destinations globally. Redeem for flights with no blackouts or surcharges, access thousands of hotel properties via Aeroplan HotelSavers, or shop for brands like Amazon and Apple at the Aeroplan eStore.

To join Aeroplan’s community of more than 10 million active members, visit aircanada.com/aeroplan.

About Air Canada

Air Canada is Canada's largest airline, the country’s flag carrier and a founding member of Star Alliance, the world's most comprehensive air transportation network. Headquartered in Montréal, Air Canada provides scheduled service directly to more than 180 airports in Canada, the United States and Internationally on six continents. It holds a Four-Star ranking from Skytrax. Air Canada’s Aeroplan program is Canada’s premier travel loyalty program, with more than 10 million members worldwide. Members can earn or redeem points on the world’s largest airline partner network of more than 50 airlines, plus through an extensive range of merchandise, hotel and car rental partners. Through Air Canada Vacations, it offers a selection of vacation and Flight & Hotel packages, tours, cruises, car rentals, excursions, and a variety of activities and experiences. Its freight division, Air Canada Cargo, provides air freight lift and connectivity to hundreds of destinations across six continents using Air Canada’s passenger and freighter aircraft. Air Canada’s climate-related ambition includes a long-term aspirational goal of net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. For additional information, please see Air Canada’s TCFD disclosure. Air Canada shares are publicly traded on the TSX (AC) in Canada and the OTCQX (ACDVF) in the US.

About Hertz

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. is one of the world’s leading car rental and mobility solutions providers. Its subsidiaries, including The Hertz Corporation, and licensees operate the Hertz, Dollar, Thrifty, and Firefly vehicle rental brands, with more than 11,000 rental locations in 160 countries around the globe. The Company also operates the Hertz Car Sales brand, which offers a range of quality, competitively priced used cars for sale online and at locations across the United States, and the Hertz 24/7 car-sharing business in Europe. For more information about Hertz, visit www.hertz.com

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*Spend is calculated based on actual time & mileage cost of a vehicle rental, plus amounts payable in connection with ancillaries, vehicle upgrades, fees or surcharges but does not include taxes. If the rental is paid for in a currency other than Canadian dollars, the spend will be converted into CAD and the number of points will be calculated accordingly

** Only Aeroplan base points are eligible for SQC accumulation. Bonus points earned as part of promotions do not count towards SQC.

+Terms and Conditions apply. For more details on the Hertz status grant for Aeroplan Elite members and select credit cardholders see here.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7584105a-86c3-46a7-9d42-d23807d57401