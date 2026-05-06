Rightworks Announces RightNOW26 Conference, Featuring Bestselling Author Jon Acuff and Leading Voices Across the Accounting Profession

NASHUA, N.H., May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rightworks, the only intelligent cloud service provider of solutions purpose-built for accounting firms and professionals, today announced the full agenda for RightNOW 2026, its annual conference taking place May 18-20, 2026, in San Antonio, Texas. The event will bring together hundreds of accounting professionals for three days of mainstage keynotes, hands-on breakout sessions, peer-driven roundtables, and immersive networking, designed to deliver up to 20 CPE credits alongside actionable insights firms can implement immediately.

This year's theme, "Future in Focus", reflects a program built for action, not passive learning. From the boardroom realities of firm consolidation to the frontline tactics of AI adoption, cybersecurity, pricing transformation, and talent development, RightNOW 2026 will deliver the strategic clarity and practical tools accounting professionals need to lead with confidence in 2026 and beyond.

Keynote Spotlight: Jon Acuff on Navigating Change

Bestselling author and Inc. Top 100 Leadership Speaker Jon Acuff will deliver the conference's keynote with "Do Over: Investing in the 4 Things that Every Great Business Needs to Navigate Change." Acuff's session challenges leaders to reframe disruption, from AI to workforce shifts to market upheaval, as an opportunity to reset, invest in the right fundamentals, and build organizations that are genuinely stuck-proof.

Additional featured keynote sessions include:

• The Future of Firm Growth: Consolidate, Invest, or Stay Independent?

A mainstage conversation with firm leaders from Whitman Advisory, Platform Accounting Group, Archer Lewis, and Robison Gary, on the strategic, cultural, and technological implications of today's three primary growth paths.

• The Cyber Imperative: Protecting Your Firm as You Scale in an Era of Evolving Threats Rightworks CEO Ian Williams and CISO Anjan Bagchee will break down evolving cybersecurity threats targeting accounting firms, and unveil a new Rightworks innovation built to secure any staffing model.

• Beyond the Numbers: Hiring and Developing the Next Generation of Trusted Advisors Jennifer Wilson of ConvergenceCoaching will explore how AI is redefining the skills, competencies, and career paths that drive firm success.

AI, Technology, and the Modern Firm Stack

RightNOW 2026 also features an extensive technology track designed to help firms move from AI experimentation to measurable transformation. Breakout sessions will cover topics including AI's integration into practice management systems, the tech decisions that separate scalable CAS practices from operational chaos, building a cloud-forward firm, and a practical framework for advancing AI maturity through people, process, and technology.

A popular returning feature, the Innovation Station rapid-pitch session, will once again spotlight emerging solutions through fast-paced three-minute pitches followed by a live audience Q&A, hosted by thought provoker John Garrett.

Daily peer roundtable sessions, spanning topics from workflow automation and cloud adoption to governance, succession, and firm culture, offer structured but open forums for the profession's most pressing conversations.

"RightNOW is where the accounting profession comes to think clearly about what's next," said Ian Williams, CEO of Rightworks. "We've built this year's agenda around the questions firm leaders are actually wrestling with: how to grow, how to stay secure, how to adapt AI in practical ways. We're excited to bring this community together in San Antonio."

Registration and Details

RightNOW 2026 takes place May 18-20, 2026, at the Signia by Hilton La Cantera Resort in San Antonio, Texas. Attendees can earn up to 20 CPE credits across the three-day program. For the full agenda and registration information, visit www.rightworks.com/RightNOW.

About Rightworks

Obsessed with all things accounting, Rightworks is the preferred managed application and IT cloud service provider for 70,000+ businesses and accounting and tax firms. Our award-winning platform securely connects critical desktop and cloud applications and offers managed IT services—protecting everything from data to devices across all your offices. The result: unified applications, data, teams, and workflows, with full-service network management through one point of contact. Since 2002, innovation, unwavering commitment, and 24/7 support have earned us partnerships with market leaders and cultivated a loyal following within the Rightworks Community, the largest peer network for accounting professionals. Learn more: rightworks.com, LinkedIn, Facebook, X, Instagram.

Media contact:

Allison Huffman, 603-751-4488

ahuffman@rightworks.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/34059d92-4f9d-4815-89aa-d85ca43e9718