Avison Young Joins Dealpath Connect, Expanding the Industry's Largest Private Exchange for Institutional Real Estate Listings

New York, USA, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Partnership broadens deal flow for institutional investors, with Avison Young joining JLL, CBRE, Cushman & Wakefield, and a growing roster of leading sell-side firms on Dealpath Connect

Dealpath, the AI-powered operating system for real estate investing, today announced that Avison Young, a leading global commercial real estate advisor recognized by Fast Company as one of the World’s 50 Most Innovative Companies for Urban Development, has joined Dealpath Connect. With this addition, Avison Young’s investment sales and debt listings will be distributed digitally to thousands of institutional investors through the industry’s largest private exchange for institutional real estate listings.

Since launching in November 2024, Dealpath Connect has fundamentally changed how buy-side investors source deals from sell-side brokerages. Clients have added $27B worth of deals from Connect to their pipelines. Avison Young joins JLL, CBRE, Cushman & Wakefield, and a growing list of regional and specialty brokerage teams already on the platform, collectively unlocking billions of dollars in equity and debt opportunities for institutional capital.

Buy-side teams engage with nearly 60% of listings delivered through Dealpath Connect, a meaningfully higher engagement rate than traditional broker email distribution. Each opportunity is enriched by Dealpath AI with integrated market, property, and tenant insights, enabling investment teams to screen deals faster, with greater confidence and context. For sellers, the Connect platform delivers their listings directly into the deal pipelines of the most active institutional buyers, increasing reach and accelerating execution.

“The addition of Avison Young — one of the most innovative firms in commercial real estate — marks another significant step in the rapid expansion of the industry’s first private exchange connecting institutional buyers and sell-side firms,” said Mike Sroka, CEO & Co-founder of Dealpath. “Commercial real estate has long been held back by fragmented, manual deal distribution. Dealpath Connect is replacing that with a structured, intelligent network that gives sellers broader reach, buyers higher-quality deal flow, and the entire industry the data infrastructure it needs to move at the speed of modern capital markets.”

Dealpath Connect was introduced in November 2024 with leading capital markets partners as the first private exchange purpose-built for institutional real estate. Built on Dealpath’s foundation as the operating system that powers more than $10 trillion in transactions, Connect accelerates Dealpath’s evolution into an AI-powered data network for real assets — bringing together listings, investment data, and intelligent execution workflows into a single platform that empowers every market participant.

About Dealpath

Dealpath is the world’s largest and most trusted AI-powered operating system for real estate investing. To date, the platform has powered more than $10 trillion in transactions, partnering with hundreds of firms, including leading global institutions such as Blackstone, Nuveen, LaSalle, CBRE IM, MetLife, Newmark, Oxford Properties, New York Life, UBS, Manulife, DWS, and Principal. By bringing together the only private exchange for institutional real estate listings, investment data, and intelligent execution workflows into a single platform, Dealpath enables firms to capture more opportunities, make faster decisions, execute efficiently, and deliver superior returns.

For more information, visit our website at Dealpath.com and follow us on LinkedIn.





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