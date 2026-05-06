Coalition and Allianz Commercial Expand Strategic Global Cyber Insurance Partnership

Long-term relationship transitions Allianz Commercial's standalone cyber insurance business to Coalition

Coalition’s Active Insurance model will be combined with Allianz’s global distribution scale and customer base

MUNICH and SAN FRANCISCO, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allianz Commercial and Coalition , the world’s first Active Insurance provider designed to help prevent digital risk before it strikes, today announced a transformative, strategic agreement under which Allianz will transition its commercial cyber insurance business to Coalition. The agreement establishes Coalition as Allianz’s exclusive global partner for cyber insurance across all commercial segments, combining the unique strengths of both companies for business customers around the world.

Upon completion, Coalition will take primary responsibility for pricing, product development, risk mitigation, and claims management for Allianz’s standalone commercial cyber portfolio, supported by Allianz resources for multinational and large corporate underwriting, service delivery, and claims. Allianz will also provide long-term insurance capacity to Coalition and access to its extensive distribution channels. Financially, the partnership is structured to support long-term alignment of interests over a minimum of 10 years, driving targeted growth in the commercial cyber segment as this market continues to expand.

Allianz will receive a combination of upfront consideration through increased equity in Coalition, including the right to nominate a director to the Coalition Board (Oliver Bäte, Allianz SE’s Chief Executive Officer, a current independent Coalition board member, is expected to transition to this seat at closing), and performance-based elements linked to the growth and profitability of the cyber business, as well as committing to further equity investment into Coalition. The partnership will combine Allianz's brand, distribution scale, and financial security with Coalition’s unique Active Insurance model, which delivers proactive cyber risk detection, threat mitigation, rapid incident response, and comprehensive coverage.

Customers will experience a more streamlined, tech-driven solution that not only insures against cyber threats but also actively prevents them. This results in fewer claims, faster resolutions, and greater resilience in an era of escalating digital risks like ransomware and AI-driven cyber attacks. The rollout will proceed in phases, beginning in key collaborative markets, such as the US, the UK, Australia, Germany, Denmark, and Sweden, with expansion to additional regions thereafter.

Chris Townsend, Member of the Board of Management of Allianz SE, explained the deal: “The global cyber insurance market is growing and evolving at pace and is a core coverage that is in high demand from our clients. Cyber threats differ fundamentally from traditional risks, demanding a dynamic, tech-forward approach to protect our clients effectively. Together, we're building a best-in-class global cyber offering that combines Allianz’s brand, market reach, and financial strength with Coalition’s unique data-driven platform for underwriting and risk management, underpinning our growth strategy in this important segment.”

Joshua Motta, CEO and co-founder of Coalition, commented: “This milestone agreement underscores our shared vision with Allianz to safeguard organizations against cyber perils. By integrating Allianz’s cyber portfolio into our Active Insurance ecosystem and expanding our global alliance, we're delivering a superior, consistent solution for enterprises of all scales. Over time, we expect this transaction will position Coalition to become the largest writer of cyber insurance globally.”

Coalition’s Active Insurance approach innovatively blends cybersecurity tools with insurance, empowering businesses to detect and neutralize threats preemptively. Paired with Allianz’s global scale, strong distribution relationships, multinational customer base, and local market access across dozens of countries in the Allianz network, this partnership promises business customers industry-leading coverage, active risk management, and dependable protection that evolves with emerging threats.

This new agreement builds upon the strong relationship formed between the two companies in 2022 when Allianz X, the Group’s strategic investment arm, invested in Coalition , subsequently facilitating its cyber and capacity partnerships with Allianz, and supporting its expansion beyond North America. It is anticipated that a number of Allianz Global Corporate and Specialty SE cyber specialists focused on larger corporate risks will transition to Coalition in due course, subject to local labor law agreements.

This partnership is subject to regulatory and other customary approvals, where relevant.

About Coalition

Coalition is the world's first Active Insurance provider designed to help prevent digital risk before it strikes. Active Insurance combines comprehensive insurance coverage and proven cybersecurity tools to make cybersecurity easier to manage and less costly for businesses. Coalition customers can receive AI-informed security alerts, expert advice, and other cybersecurity tools through its cyber risk management platform, Coalition Control®. Customers can also access incident response services through Coalition Incident Response, dba Coalition Security®, a wholly owned affiliate of Coalition Inc., which also offers additional security products and services, including Automated Detection and Response by Wirespeed™. Insurance products are offered by Coalition through its licensed insurance producer affiliates, acting on behalf of a number of unaffiliated insurance companies and Coalition Insurance Company. Insurance products offered may not be available in all jurisdictions. All insurance products are governed by the terms, conditions, limitations, and exclusions set forth in the applicable insurance policy. Founded in 2017, Coalition is a remote-first company with employees supporting over 100,000 policyholders worldwide. To learn more about Active Insurance, visit: www.coalitioninc.com .

Coalition’s Forward-Looking Statements and Risks: This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, financial and operational uncertainties, frequency and severity of insured loss events, ability to retain/expand customer base and accurately underwrite risks at competitive yet profitable rates, and regulatory challenges impacting the segments of the insurance industry in which we operate. Actual results could different materially from those projected. The company undertakes no obligation to update these statements.

Copyright © 2026. All rights reserved. Coalition, Coalition Control, and the Coalition logo are trademarks of Coalition, Inc.

About Allianz Commercial

Allianz Commercial is the center of expertise and global line of Allianz Group for insuring mid-sized businesses, large enterprises and specialist risks. Among our customers are the world’s largest consumer brands, financial institutions and industry players, the global aviation and shipping industry as well as family-owned and medium enterprises which are the backbone of the economy. We also cover unique risks such as offshore wind parks, infrastructure projects or film productions. Powered by the employees, financial strength , and network of the world’s #1 insurance brand, we work together to help our customers prepare for what’s ahead: They trust us in providing a wide range of traditional and alternative risk transfer solutions, outstanding risk consulting and Multinational services as well as seamless claims handling. Allianz Commercial brings together the large corporate insurance business of Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty (AGCS) and the commercial insurance business of national Allianz Property & Casualty entities serving mid-sized companies. We are present in over 200 countries and territories either through our own teams or the Allianz Group network and partners. In 2025, the integrated business of Allianz Commercial generated around €17.3 billion in gross premium globally. https://commercial.allianz.com/

These assessments are, as always, subject to the disclaimer provided below.

Cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements

This document includes forward-looking statements, such as prospects or expectations, that are based on management's current views and assumptions and subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Actual results, performance figures, or events may differ significantly from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. Deviations may arise due to changes in factors including, but not limited to, the following: (i) the general economic and competitive situation in the Allianz’s core business and core markets, (ii) the performance of financial markets (in particular market volatility, liquidity, and credit events), (iii) adverse publicity, regulatory actions or litigation with respect to the Allianz Group, other well-known companies and the financial services industry generally, (iv) the frequency and severity of insured loss events, including those resulting from natural catastrophes, and the development of loss expenses, (v) mortality and morbidity levels and trends, (vi) persistency levels, (vii) the extent of credit defaults, (viii) interest rate levels, (ix) currency exchange rates, most notably the EUR/USD exchange rate, (x) changes in laws and regulations, including tax regulations, (xi) the impact of acquisitions including and related integration issues and reorganization measures, and (xii) the general competitive conditions that, in each individual case, apply at a local, regional, national, and/or global level. Many of these changes can be exacerbated by terrorist activities.

No duty to update: Allianz assumes no obligation to update any information or forward-looking statement contained herein, save for any information we are required to disclose by law.

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Media Contacts:

Coalition

Marisa Graves

press@coalitioninc.com

Allianz Commercial

Hugo Kidston

+44 7881 803690

hugo.kidston@allianz.com