Xulon Press Announces New Book On Death, Grief, and Bereavement, When The Music Stops by Experienced Writer Shari Thompson

Renton, WA, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xulon Press announces the release of When the Music Stops: Discovering the Strength to Keep Moving When Life's Music Falls Silent written by Shari Thompson available in paperback $22.49, 9798868531958; eBook $7.99, 9798868531965.

When The Music Stops - Discovering the Strength to Keep Moving When Life's Music Falls Silent

Thompson writes from personal experience. Having experienced the loss of three loved individuals, including her sister and her mother just 45 days later, as well as her husband in 2023, she understands the many layers of grief.

While each loss shaped her perspective, this book is rooted in the deeply personal journey of losing her husband, walking through grief as a wife, a caregiver, and ultimately learning how to continue when life as she knew it came to a stop.

In the midst of that journey, she sought support through GriefShare.org and Grief.com, exploring tools, perspectives, and insights that helped her move forward. Those discoveries now form the foundation of this book, offering guidance to others navigating moments of silence and loss.

“They say grief is love with nowhere to go. Writing this book gave that love a place to land. It became a space to process the highs and lows of grief,” said Thompson.

Shari Thompson is an experienced writer who has contributed to community and faith-based publications. Through her own life-changing losses, she understands how grief can feel both invisible and, at times, deeply present. Her experiences, along with those of family members and friends, have given her a deeper understanding of how grief shapes individuals and the spaces they inhabit.

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Xulon Press is the world’s largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. When The Music Stops: Discovering the Strength to Keep Moving When Life's Music Falls Silent is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

Press Inquiries

Contact: Shari Thompson

Email: shari.thompson95 [at] yahoo.com

Phone Number: 310-877-5376