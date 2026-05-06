Museums in Tourism Case Study Report 2026 Featuring Louvre, Vatican, British Museum, Metropolitan Museum of Art, Tate Modern, Musee d'Orsay, National Gallery

Dublin, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Case Study: Museums in Tourism (2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This case study looks at the increasing interest behind museum tourism. It discusses the concept of museum tourism and the role of the travel industry and tourism bodies. The case study also discusses the challenges facing museum tourism and the wider museum space, as well as the potential opportunities associated with it. Finally, this case study explores key trends of museum tourism around the world.



Reasons to Buy

Gain an understanding of Museum Tourism.

Recognize the range of the potential challenges and associated opportunities around Museum Tourism.

Gain an understanding of Museum Tourism consumer motivations and the role of media.

Gain an understanding of the role of travel industry players, tourism bodies and the Government.

Key Topics Covered:

Overview

Museum Statistics

Looking Forward

Destination Focus

Attraction Operators Scorecard

Opportunities and Challenges

Appendix

Companies Featured

Louvre

Vatican

British Museum

Metropolitan Museum of Art

Tate Modern

Musee d'Orsay

National Gallery

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nrsj6n

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