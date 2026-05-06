Royal Farms Introduces $10 Tender Meal Deal with New Lineup of Limited-Time Offers

Baltimore, MD, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Royal Farms is officially kicking off a season of savings with the launch of several limited-time offers. Starting today, fans can grab the $10 Tender Meal Deal, featuring the brand's signature World-Famous chicken at an unbeatable price.

Built for maximum value, the deal pairs five hand-breaded chicken tenders and Western Fries with a free 32oz Snapple. It’s a complete meal that keeps both your appetite and your budget satisfied.

In addition to the $10 meal, Royal Farms is offering several new deals across its menu:

A 12-piece mixed chicken - purchase includes $0.20 off per gallon at the pump, with the option to add large Western Fries and 4 biscuits for $5

Any waffle breakfast sandwich for $3.99

Any Texas Toast Club sandwich for $6.99

A NEW Crunchy BBQ Chicken Slider, available for a limited time in the warmers

“We’re excited to introduce a meal that delivers both quality and value with our $10 tender deal,” said Morgan Cannon, Director of Food Service at Royal Farms. “Along with additional limited time offers, we’re giving customers more ways to enjoy their Royal Farms favorites throughout the day.”

These exciting new menu items are available at participating Royal Farms locations for a limited time. Customers can visit their nearest store to enjoy fresh flavors, unbeatable deals, and all your Royal Farms favorites!

For more information, visit royalfarms.com. To join ROFO Rewards, text ‘ROFO’ to 43751. (Data and messaging rates may apply.)

About Royal Farms

Royal Farms is a renowned operator of fast and friendly neighborhood convenience stores with over 300 locations. Royal Farms opened its first store in Baltimore, MD in 1959. Today, the chain has locations in Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Virginia, West Virginia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. Royal Farms has been satisfying customers’ hunger for Real Fresh food served Real Fast. The Royal Farms Kitchen is well known for its Always Fresh, Never Frozen World-Famous Royal Farms Chicken that is lightly hand-breaded and pressure-cooked in Trans Fat Free cooking oil to golden brown perfection. Royal Farms Western Fries are hand-cut from fresh Idaho potatoes, hand-breaded, and cooked right in store. Most locations are open 24 hours, 365 days a year. For more information about Royal Farms, visit: www.royalfarms.com

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