Qlarant Donates $5,000 to Partners in Giving to Support Youth Summer Program

Easton, MD, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qlarant today announced a $5,000 charitable contribution to Partners in Giving in support of its recent fundraising initiative benefiting the Empowerment Center’s summer program, Kids on the Move.

Partners in Giving is a mission-driven organization dedicated to improving the well-being of underserved communities through collaborative philanthropy. By engaging corporate sponsors, community leaders and individual donors, the organization funds initiatives that promote education, health and economic stability. Its programs often focus on youth development, family support services, and access to critical resources for vulnerable populations.

The fundraising was designed to generate support for the Empowerment Center’s Kids on the Move summer program, which provides children with structured activities aimed at fostering physical wellness, social development, and academic enrichment during the summer months. The program serves as a safe and engaging environment for young people, particularly those who may otherwise lack access to such opportunities. The event took place in the historic Glasgow House, an historic home located in Cambridge, MD. It is a federal style gable front brick house built about 1792 and is known for its classic architecture and spectacular grounds. It now serves as an event destination.

“I am so pleased with the turnout for this event” noted Katie Day, President of Partners for Giving “and I would be remiss not to mention the generosity of the owner of the Glasgow House for providing us with such an inspiring venue to hold this event. Our volunteers are fantastic and continue to surprise me with their energy and commitment. And I must give a shout out to Qlarant’s contribution -- it reflects this organization’s ongoing commitment to corporate social responsibility and community engagement. It reinforces its mission to improve the quality of life for individuals through both its professional services and philanthropic efforts. Thank you so much!”

Qlarant is proud to support Partners in Giving and the impactful work they are doing in the community,” said Pat Boos, Marketing Director for Qlarant. “Programs like Kids on the Move are essential in helping young people stay active, build confidence, and continue learning outside the classroom.”

About Qlarant:

Headquartered in Easton, Md., Qlarant is a nationally recognized leader in healthcare quality improvement and program integrity services. The organization works with federal, state, and commercial clients to enhance the effectiveness and efficiency of healthcare systems. Its core areas of expertise include utilization management review, care management, pharmacy benefit management oversight, quality improvement initiatives, member support services, claims processing and auditing, fraud, waste, and abuse detection, appeals and grievance resolution, and regulatory compliance. By combining advanced analytics, artificial intelligence, and deep subject matter expertise, Qlarant helps ensure that healthcare resources are used appropriately while improving outcomes for patients and communities. The Qlarant Foundation is the mission arm of Qlarant, and provides over $400 million annually to a variety of charitable organizations across the country.

For more information about Qlarant and its community initiatives, please visit Qlarant.com

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