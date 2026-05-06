NOTICE OF CONVENING OF THE REMOTE REPEATED MEETING OF BONDHOLDERS OF UAB "KVARTALAS" (ISIN CODE LT0000411167) ON 14 MAY 2026

On 6 May 2026, the first remote meeting of bondholders of UAB “Kvartalas”, legal entity code 305475438, registered office address Jogailos st. 4, Vilnius, Republic of Lithuania (the Company), in respect of its bond issue with ISIN code LT0000411167 (the Bonds) (the Initial Meeting), did not take place. The Initial Meeting did not take place because the quorum required by law was not present, as recorded in the minutes of the Initial Meeting attached to this notice.

Taking this into account, on the initiative of the Company and by the decision of the bondholders’ trustee, Grant Thornton Baltic UAB, legal entity code 300056169, registered office address Upės g. 21-1, Vilnius, Republic of Lithuania (the Trustee), a remote repeated meeting of the Bondholders (the Repeated Meeting) is being convened on 14 May 2026 (registration of participants from 9:30 a.m., scheduled start at 10:00 a.m. Vilnius time), at which no quorum requirement will apply. Access link to the Repeated Meeting via “Microsoft Teams”: https://events.teams.microsoft.com/event/ca16d352-308c-4404-be23-2e0bb676f125@956cccb9-8de8-4dd9-bff6-3c9d89595436.

Please be reminded that the Company is developing the business centre “Sąvaržėlė”, located at Konstitucijos ave. 14A, Vilnius, Republic of Lithuania (the Project or “Sąvaržėlė”). The construction of “Sąvaržėlė” has been completed, with 100% completion registered in the Real Estate Register of the Republic of Lithuania, and the Project is expected to start generating revenue by mid-2026. According to currently signed lease agreements, the occupancy of the “Sąvaržėlė” business center is 53%.

Once the “Sąvaržėlė” begins generating revenue, final settlements with contractors will be carried out, including the release of retained amounts for general construction works and tenant fit-out. Given that the development risk of the property has, in essence, been eliminated and “Sąvaržėlė” will shortly begin generating income, the Company intends to carry out these settlements not from equity, but from funds raised through the increased Bond Issue. Taking into account the trends in the office leasing market over the past few years, the Company has allocated a larger share of funds than initially planned to the tenant fit-out contributions and tenant attraction, which has had an impact on the overall increase in Project costs, however, this has allowed to achieve higher than budgeted rental income for “Sąvaržėlė". The Company intends to settle these payments from funds, inter alia, raised through the issuance of additional Bonds under the increased Bond Issue.

Considering the above, the Company intends to additionally place and issue up to 100,000 new Bonds, each having a nominal value of EUR 100, without changing any other terms and conditions of the Bond Issue or the obligations assumed by the Company towards the Bondholders. It should be emphasized that, following the additional issuance of the Bonds, the Company will continue to comply with the obligations set out in the Bond Documents, including the financial covenants, and none of such obligations will be breached. The security for the Bonds will also remain unchanged – all Bonds will continue to be secured by a first-ranking maximum mortgage over the Project’s real estate. In accordance with the Bond Documents, the Bonds will be redeemed on 19 December 2026.

The minutes of the Initial Meeting, the notice of the Repeated Meeting, including the agenda, the draft resolution for the Repeated Meeting proposed by the Company and other relevant information, is attached to this notice (together with the general voting ballot) and is also published on the Trustee’s website https://www.grantthornton.lt/en/service/business-and-financial-advisory/protection-of-interests-of-bondholders/ and on the Company's website https://savarzele.lt/en/investment/.

All Bondholders are kindly invited to attend the Repeated Meeting and express their will regarding the proposed draft resolution. If attendance is not possible, Bondholders are kindly requested to consider voting in advance by completing the general voting ballot and submitting a document (or a copy thereof) confirming the right to vote (and, where applicable, the basis of representation):

By submitting to the Trustee no later than 13 May 2026 at 2:00 p.m. (Vilnius time), by (i) sending by e-mail to info@lt.gt.com, or (ii) delivering or sending by registered mail to Upės st. 21-1, Vilnius LT-08128, the Republic of Lithuania; or By submitting to the Company no later than 13 May 2026 at 1:00 p.m. (Vilnius time), by (i) sending by e-mail to rbdf@lordslb.lt, or (ii) delivering or sending by registered mail to Jogailos st. 4, Vilnius LT-01116, the Republic of Lithuania. The Company undertakes to forward all documents received from the Bondholders to the Trustee.

Please note that general voting ballots submitted by Bondholders in respect of the Initial Meeting will be counted at the Repeated Meeting, unless the Bondholders revoke their previously submitted general voting ballots in writing by notifying the Trustee by e-mail at info@lt.gt.com no later than 2:00 p.m. (Vilnius time) on 13 May 2026. Bondholder who revokes the previously submitted general voting ballot is entitled to submit a new general voting ballot in respect of the Repeated Meeting in accordance with the procedure and term set out above.

Should you have any questions prior to the Repeated Meeting regarding this notice (or its annexes), the Meeting or the matters to be considered therein, please contact the Company (e-mail: rbdf@lordslb.lt ) or the Trustee (e-mail: info@lt.gt.com).

On behalf of the Issuer:

Marius Žemaitis

General Manager

Marius.zemaitis@lordslb.lt

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