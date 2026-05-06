EdgeMode Appoints Capital Markets Specialist Simon Kiero-Watson to Board of Directors

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EdgeMode, Inc. (OTC: EDGM), a global energy and AI data center infrastructure company, today announced the appointment of Simon Kiero-Watson to its Board of Directors, further strengthening the Company’s capital markets expertise and corporate governance as EdgeMode continues its rapid growth.

The appointment comes at a pivotal time for EdgeMode as the Company expands what it believes is now the largest AI infrastructure development pipeline in Europe, currently totaling approximately 4.35GW under development in Spain.

Deep Public Markets and Small-Cap Expertise

Simon Kiero-Watson is a highly experienced securities and capital markets specialist with a strong track record across small-cap public markets, exchange platforms, corporate finance, and growth company advisory.

He currently serves as:

Head of Markets at Tokenise Stock Exchange Group

A corporate finance advisor and listing sponsor

An advisor on numerous public market listings and growth company financings



Previously, Simon held senior positions at:

ICAP Securities and Derivatives Exchange (ISDX)

GXG Markets AB, where he served as Head of Markets

He was also responsible for launching the first UK-approved Enterprise Investment Scheme (EIS) investment fund offered to the public — a significant milestone within the UK growth capital market.

Before moving into capital markets, Simon was a highly successful commercial banking manager at Lloyds Bank.

Strengthening EdgeMode’s Capital Markets Position

EdgeMode believes Simon’s appointment significantly strengthens the Company’s:

Capital markets expertise

Public company governance

Investor engagement capabilities

Strategic positioning within the small-cap and growth company ecosystem

His experience across exchange markets, listings, investor networks, and corporate finance is expected to play an important role as EdgeMode continues scaling its AI infrastructure platform and broadening market participation in the Company.

Positioned for Rapid Growth

EdgeMode is currently developing approximately 4.35GW of AI-ready data center capacity across Spain through its strategic partnerships and development platform.

The Company’s model focuses on:

Power-secured AI infrastructure

Rapid progression to Ready-to-Build (RTB)

Capital-efficient monetisation strategies

Strategic partnerships with hyperscalers, operators, and infrastructure investors

As demand for AI infrastructure accelerates globally, EdgeMode continues to position itself at the intersection of:

AI compute demand

Energy infrastructure

Capital markets growth



Charlie Faulkner, CEO of EdgeMode, commented: “We are delighted to welcome Simon to the Board. His experience across capital markets, public company advisory, exchange platforms, and growth company financing will be extremely valuable as EdgeMode continues to scale. Simon’s appointment further strengthens our governance and reinforces our commitment to building a world-class AI infrastructure platform with strong public market alignment.”

Simon Kiero-Watson added: “EdgeMode is building a highly compelling platform at the convergence of AI, energy, and digital infrastructure. I’m excited to join the Board and support the Company as it continues executing on its growth strategy and expanding its presence within the capital markets.”

About EdgeMode:

EdgeMode develops scalable AI-ready data center campuses and integrated energy infrastructure across strategic global markets. The company focuses on power-secured developments aligned to accelerating AI and high-performance compute demand.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding EdgeMode’s plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events, future financial performance, expected market growth, construction timelines, and expansion potential. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to, risks related to integration of acquired assets, construction delays or cost overruns, challenges in client acquisition, changes in demand for AI and HPC infrastructure, regulatory changes, availability and cost of power, and general economic and market conditions. EdgeMode undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release, except as required by law.

Company Contact:

Charlie Faulkner

Chief Executive Officer

EdgeMode Inc.

hello@edgemode.io