CN Presents the 2025 Safe Handling Award to 194 Rail Shippers

MONTREAL, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) today announced the winners of its 2025 Safe Handling Award, recognizing customers who demonstrate excellence in the safe loading and transportation of regulated products by rail.

Recipients are evaluated based on established criteria, including meeting stringent safety requirements.

This recognition reflects CN’s commitment to being the safest provider of transportation services in North America.

“Congratulations to the 2025 recipients for their ongoing dedication to the safe handling of regulated goods that transit along our network. At CN, safety is our core value, and guides everything we do. We thank the 194 shippers for their continued commitment to upholding the highest safety standards.”

– Janet Drysdale, Executive Vice-President and Chief Commercial Officer at CN

“Safety is a shared responsibility, and these awards highlight customers who lead by example with every shipment. Their commitment helps keep our employees safe as well as the communities where we operate. We appreciate their partnership in making safety a daily practice.”

– Buck Rogers, Vice-President Petroleum & Chemicals at CN

The Safe Handling Award is an important part of the Responsible Care® Program, an ongoing performance improvement initiative in which CN is a partner, both in Canada and the U.S.

Here is the full list of CN’s 2025 Safe Handling Award recipients:

Company Name 4J Energy, LLC Absolute Energy LLC Adkins Energy LLC Aeropres Corp AILM Advisory Group Inc. Airgas Alcoa – Aluminerie de Deschambault All States Asphalt, LLC Alliance Energy Services LLC Altex Energy Ltd. Alto Ingredients

The Andersons Inc Arbor Preservative Systems LLC Arrow Reload Systems Inc. Austin Powder Company Aux Sable Liquid Products Azelis Canada Inc BASF Corp Big River United Energy, LLC Bitumar Inc Blue Sky Agrisource Trading Border Chemical BP Products North America Inc Bruderheim Energy Terminal BTG Energy Corp Buckeye Partners LP Cando Rail & Terminals Canlin Energy Corp Cargill Incorporated Cenovus Energy Centennial Energy LLC CF Industries

The Chemours Company Chemtrade Logistics Chevron Products Co CHS, Inc. CITGO Petroleum Corp Coffeyville Resources Nitrogen Fert LLC Colas Solutions Inc Concord Energy LLC Cornerstone Chemical Company Covestro LLC Crews Delta Terminal Services LLC DHL Global Forwarding Inc Diageo Americas Supply Inc Diamond Petrochemicals Canada Corporation

The Dow Chemical Co. Draslovka Mining Process Solutions DuPont Specialty Products USA LLC Eco Services Operations Corp Eco-Energy Econo Petroleum Energies Sonic Inc Energy Transfer Enersul LP EnLink Midstream Operating LP ERCO Worldwide LP Ergon Solutions, Inc. The Essex Terminal Railway Evonik Corporation Explosivos Mexicanos SA de CV ExxonMobil Federated Co-operatives Limited Flashpoint Energy Partners LLC Formosa Plastics Corp USA General Liquids Canada Ltd. Gerdau Long Steel North America Gestion Énergie Québec Inc Gibson Energy Inc GIO Railways Corp Greenergy Fuels Canada Inc Greenfield Global Gulf Gateway Terminal LLC Gunvor USA LLC Hallett Dock 6 Heartland Sulphur LP Helm U.S. Corporation Hexion Inc HJ Baker Sulphur Canada ULC Hunt Crude Oil Supply Co LLC Hydrite Chemical Company ICP Group Inc Idemitsu Apollo Corporation IKO Midwest IMTT INEOS Canada Partnership Innophos Inc Inter Pipeline Ltd International Raw Materials Ltd Irving Oil Ltd. KBX Logistics LLC Kemira Kerrobert Fuels Inc Keyera Partnership Kildair Service ULC Kinder Morgan Liquid Terminals LLC Kiros Energy Marketing Kleysen Group Ltd Koch Fertilizer Canada ULC Koura LANXESS Corp LGP Energy Inc Linde Inc. Little Sioux Corn Processors Lubrizol Lundin Mining Corp Marathon Petroleum Company LP Marquis Energy Illinois LLC Matheson Tri-Gas Inc Mathy Construction Co MEGlobal Canada ULC Methanex Corporation Midstream Energy Partners Mitsubishi Chemical America, Inc. Mitsubishi Gas Chem America Mitsubishi Intl Corp Moeve Chimie Bécancour Murex LLC Musket Corporation Nalco Water (Ecolab) Nelson Brothers Nexpera NGL Supply Co Ltd Norfalco Sales (Glencore Canada Corp) NorthRiver Midstream Nouryon Chemicals LLC Nova Chemicals Corp Nucor Steel Kankakee Nutrien Old World Industries LLC Orica USA Inc. OxyChem Parkland Corp / Elbow River Marketing Pembina Infrastructure & Logistics LP Petrogas Energy Corp Phillips 66 Co Pine Lake Corn Processors Pioneer Oil LLC Pivotal Energy Partners Inc PKM Canada Marine Terminal LP Plains Midstream Canada PVS Chemicals Inc Quadra Group Rain Carbon Rain CII Carbon LLC Ray Energy Corp Reagent Chemical & Research LLC Recochem Inc Recycle West Inc REG Marketing & Logistics Group LLC Renewable Products Marketing Group Resinall Corp Rio Tinto Alcan Inc. SABIC Innovative Plastics Shell Oil Co Sherritt Intl Corp Side Group Rail SNF Holding Company Solstice Advanced Materials Inc. Steel Dust Recycling LLC Stelco Inc. Stella-Jones Inc Stepan Company Strathcona Resources Ltd Suit-Kote Corporation Sulco Chemicals Limited Superior Gas Liquids / KIVA United Energy Tailwind Energy Solutions Inc. Targa Resources Inc Tauber Petrochemical Co Terra Nova Ventures Ltd Texon Midstream LLC Torq Energy Logistics Ltd. TotalEnergies Petrochemicals & Refining USA, Inc Trammo, Inc. Trinseo LLC Troyer Ventures Ltd U.S. Oil & Refining Co. U.S. Venture Inc United Cooperative United Energy Trading United Initiators Canada Ltd Vale Canada Ltd VIP Rail Wanhua Chemical (America) Co Ltd Westlake Corporation Windstar LPG, Inc. WM Wolverine Terminals LP



About CN

CN powers the economy by safely transporting more than 300 million tons of natural resources, manufactured products, and finished goods throughout North America every year for its customers. With its nearly 20,000-mile rail network and related transportation services, CN connects Canada’s Eastern and Western coasts with the U.S. Midwest and the U.S. Gulf Coast, contributing to sustainable trade and the prosperity of the communities in which it operates since 1919.

Contacts:

Media Investment Community Ashley Michnowski Jamie Lockwood Senior Manager Vice-President Media Relations Investor Relations & Special Projects (438) 596-4329 (514) 399-0052

media@cn.ca investor.relations@cn.ca





