CN Presents the 2025 Safe Handling Award to 194 Rail Shippers

 | Source: Canadian National Railway Company Canadian National Railway Company

MONTREAL, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) today announced the winners of its 2025 Safe Handling Award, recognizing customers who demonstrate excellence in the safe loading and transportation of regulated products by rail.

Recipients are evaluated based on established criteria, including meeting stringent safety requirements.

This recognition reflects CN’s commitment to being the safest provider of transportation services in North America.

“Congratulations to the 2025 recipients for their ongoing dedication to the safe handling of regulated goods that transit along our network. At CN, safety is our core value, and guides everything we do. We thank the 194 shippers for their continued commitment to upholding the highest safety standards.”

– Janet Drysdale, Executive Vice-President and Chief Commercial Officer at CN

“Safety is a shared responsibility, and these awards highlight customers who lead by example with every shipment. Their commitment helps keep our employees safe as well as the communities where we operate. We appreciate their partnership in making safety a daily practice.”

– Buck Rogers, Vice-President Petroleum & Chemicals at CN

The Safe Handling Award is an important part of the Responsible Care® Program, an ongoing performance improvement initiative in which CN is a partner, both in Canada and the U.S.

Here is the full list of CN’s 2025 Safe Handling Award recipients:

Company Name
4J Energy, LLC
Absolute Energy LLC
Adkins Energy LLC
Aeropres Corp
AILM Advisory Group Inc.
Airgas
Alcoa – Aluminerie de Deschambault
All States Asphalt, LLC
Alliance Energy Services LLC
Altex Energy Ltd.
Alto Ingredients
The Andersons Inc
Arbor Preservative Systems LLC
Arrow Reload Systems Inc.
Austin Powder Company
Aux Sable Liquid Products
Azelis Canada Inc
BASF Corp
Big River United Energy, LLC
Bitumar Inc
Blue Sky Agrisource Trading
Border Chemical
BP Products North America Inc
Bruderheim Energy Terminal
BTG Energy Corp
Buckeye Partners LP
Cando Rail & Terminals
Canlin Energy Corp
Cargill Incorporated
Cenovus Energy
Centennial Energy LLC
CF Industries
The Chemours Company
Chemtrade Logistics
Chevron Products Co
CHS, Inc.
CITGO Petroleum Corp
Coffeyville Resources Nitrogen Fert LLC
Colas Solutions Inc
Concord Energy LLC
Cornerstone Chemical Company
Covestro LLC
Crews
Delta Terminal Services LLC
DHL Global Forwarding Inc
Diageo Americas Supply Inc
Diamond Petrochemicals Canada Corporation
The Dow Chemical Co.
Draslovka Mining Process Solutions
DuPont Specialty Products USA LLC
Eco Services Operations Corp
Eco-Energy
Econo Petroleum
Energies Sonic Inc
Energy Transfer
Enersul LP
EnLink Midstream Operating LP
ERCO Worldwide LP
Ergon Solutions, Inc.
The Essex Terminal Railway
Evonik Corporation
Explosivos Mexicanos SA de CV
ExxonMobil
Federated Co-operatives Limited
Flashpoint Energy Partners LLC
Formosa Plastics Corp USA
General Liquids Canada Ltd.
Gerdau Long Steel North America
Gestion Énergie Québec Inc
Gibson Energy Inc
GIO Railways Corp
Greenergy Fuels Canada Inc
Greenfield Global
Gulf Gateway Terminal LLC
Gunvor USA LLC
Hallett Dock 6
Heartland Sulphur LP
Helm U.S. Corporation
Hexion Inc
HJ Baker Sulphur Canada ULC
Hunt Crude Oil Supply Co LLC
Hydrite Chemical Company
ICP Group Inc
Idemitsu Apollo Corporation
IKO Midwest
IMTT
INEOS Canada Partnership
Innophos Inc
Inter Pipeline Ltd
International Raw Materials Ltd
Irving Oil Ltd.
KBX Logistics LLC
Kemira
Kerrobert Fuels Inc
Keyera Partnership
Kildair Service ULC
Kinder Morgan Liquid Terminals LLC
Kiros Energy Marketing
Kleysen Group Ltd
Koch Fertilizer Canada ULC
Koura
LANXESS Corp
LGP Energy Inc
Linde Inc.
Little Sioux Corn Processors
Lubrizol
Lundin Mining Corp
Marathon Petroleum Company LP
Marquis Energy Illinois LLC
Matheson Tri-Gas Inc
Mathy Construction Co
MEGlobal Canada ULC
Methanex Corporation
Midstream Energy Partners
Mitsubishi Chemical America, Inc.
Mitsubishi Gas Chem America
Mitsubishi Intl Corp
Moeve Chimie Bécancour
Murex LLC
Musket Corporation
Nalco Water (Ecolab)
Nelson Brothers
Nexpera
NGL Supply Co Ltd
Norfalco Sales (Glencore Canada Corp)
NorthRiver Midstream
Nouryon Chemicals LLC
Nova Chemicals Corp
Nucor Steel Kankakee
Nutrien
Old World Industries LLC
Orica USA Inc.
OxyChem
Parkland Corp / Elbow River Marketing
Pembina Infrastructure & Logistics LP
Petrogas Energy Corp
Phillips 66 Co
Pine Lake Corn Processors
Pioneer Oil LLC
Pivotal Energy Partners Inc
PKM Canada Marine Terminal LP
Plains Midstream Canada
PVS Chemicals Inc
Quadra Group
Rain Carbon
Rain CII Carbon LLC
Ray Energy Corp
Reagent Chemical & Research LLC
Recochem Inc
Recycle West Inc
REG Marketing & Logistics Group LLC
Renewable Products Marketing Group
Resinall Corp
Rio Tinto Alcan Inc.
SABIC Innovative Plastics
Shell Oil Co
Sherritt Intl Corp
Side Group Rail
SNF Holding Company
Solstice Advanced Materials Inc.
Steel Dust Recycling LLC
Stelco Inc.
Stella-Jones Inc
Stepan Company
Strathcona Resources Ltd
Suit-Kote Corporation
Sulco Chemicals Limited
Superior Gas Liquids / KIVA United Energy
Tailwind Energy Solutions Inc.
Targa Resources Inc
Tauber Petrochemical Co
Terra Nova Ventures Ltd
Texon Midstream LLC
Torq Energy Logistics Ltd.
TotalEnergies Petrochemicals & Refining USA, Inc
Trammo, Inc.
Trinseo LLC
Troyer Ventures Ltd
U.S. Oil & Refining Co.
U.S. Venture Inc
United Cooperative
United Energy Trading
United Initiators Canada Ltd
Vale Canada Ltd
VIP Rail
Wanhua Chemical (America) Co Ltd
Westlake Corporation
Windstar LPG, Inc.
WM
Wolverine Terminals LP


About CN
CN powers the economy by safely transporting more than 300 million tons of natural resources, manufactured products, and finished goods throughout North America every year for its customers. With its nearly 20,000-mile rail network and related transportation services, CN connects Canada’s Eastern and Western coasts with the U.S. Midwest and the U.S. Gulf Coast, contributing to sustainable trade and the prosperity of the communities in which it operates since 1919.

Contacts: 

MediaInvestment Community
Ashley MichnowskiJamie Lockwood
Senior ManagerVice-President
Media RelationsInvestor Relations & Special Projects
(438) 596-4329(514) 399-0052
media@cn.cainvestor.relations@cn.ca



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