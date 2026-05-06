iQor Qares Raises More Than $380,000 at 9th Annual Charity Golf Tournament

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iQor Qares, the 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization of iQor, today announced today that its 9th Annual “Swing for a Cause” Charity Golf Tournament raised a record-setting $380,000+ to support employees and their families facing financial hardship worldwide.

Held at the world-renowned Valspar Championship Copperhead Golf Course at Innisbrook in Palm Harbor, Florida, the event brought together sponsors, partners, and members of the iQor community under iQor’s culture of care to help those when they need it most.

“Every dollar raised represents meaningful support for someone in our iQor community,” said Richard Eychner, Chief Culture Officer at iQor and Chair of iQor Qares. “This event demonstrates the collective commitment of our sponsors, partners, and employees to helping one another in times of need.”

This year’s tournament received support from platinum-level sponsors Exato and Cisco with Verinext, gold-level sponsors Capital One Auto Finance, Greenberg Traurig, LLP, Joy Systems, NiCE and LiveVox, Sanas, and Sudolabs, as well as additional sponsors, donors, and participants.

One hundred percent of net proceeds from the tournament fund employee grants, providing financial assistance for medical emergencies, natural disasters, and other life-altering events.

“At a time when I felt vulnerable and unsure of how to move forward, iQor Qares allowed me to focus on healing instead of worrying about how I would get through each month,” said iQor Qares recipient Neliza Fernandez, who received support after a stroke required an extended leave from work.

In 2025, iQor Qares:

Granted $299,788 to employees in need

Supported 1,051 employees and their families

Received contributions from more than 8,600 employees

Delivered aid across 28 sites in India, Trinidad & Tobago, the Philippines, and the United States

Provided 60 natural disaster grants





“The place where our house once stood was nothing but mud, scattered debris, and silence. iQor Qares stepped in and gave us relief during our hardest moments and helped us find the strength to rebuild,” said iQor Qares recipient Rhoda Daria, who received assistance following a natural disaster.

Funds raised from the 2026 tournament will expand iQor Qares’ ability to provide assistance to employees globally. For more information or to donate, visit iQorQares.com.

About iQor

iQor is a trusted partner in customer experience solutions for global brands and a portfolio company of Mill Point Capital. With 45,000 employees across 11 countries, iQor combines three decades of expertise with AI-driven innovation to optimize performance across the entire customer lifecycle. Through its three delivery pillars — Grow, CXBPO, and infinityAiQ — iQor delivers scalable solutions that drive acquisition, engagement, and retention. Powered by advanced analytics and a people-first culture, iQor transforms customer interactions into measurable growth. Recognized as a Great Place to Work® and a leader in CX excellence, iQor empowers brands to grow smarter. Learn more at iQor.com.