Bioplastics in the Medical Industry Course: Upcoming Regulatory Changes and Market Trends That Will Shape Material Selection in Medical and Pharmaceutical Applications (ONLINE: Sept 29, 2026)

Dublin, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Future of Bioplastics in the Medical Industry (Sept 29, 2026)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This course provides a structured introduction to the evolving role of plastics in healthcare. It examines upcoming regulatory changes and market trends that will shape material selection in medical and pharmaceutical applications.

Participants will gain a clear understanding of the regulatory landscape (recycled content targets, carbon footprint reduction, critical substance restrictions, green public procurement) and the resulting implications for material compliance.

The session also covers the current state and future potential of bio-based and recycled plastics in healthcare, their strengths and limitations regarding product performance, patient safety, availability, and compliance with standards such as VDI 2017 for medical grade plastics.

Practical distinctions between mass balance and physically bio-based approaches are explained, along with their relevance for different types of development projects - from material changes in existing products to the design of new devices and packaging.

Who Should Attend:

R&D and product development professionals in medical technology, pharmaceuticals, and diagnostics

Regulatory affairs and material compliance specialists

Procurement and sustainability managers in healthcare supply chains

Quality assurance and risk management professionals working with medical plastics

Business development and strategy personnel evaluating sustainable product portfolios



Key Topics Covered:

Regulatory landscape & material compliance

Sustainable plastics: bio-based & recycled options

Applying Bioplastics into Development Projects

Speakers

Julian Lotz

Dr. Julian Lotz is Co-Founder and CEO of BIOVOX GmbH, a German company at the forefront of developing sustainable medical-grade plastics from renewable resources. With a PhD in mechanical and process engineering from Technische Universitat Darmstadt and extensive experience in product development, he works on enabling circular, regulation-ready solutions for healthcare and laboratory applications.

Julian has collaborated on sustainable materials projects with both large corporations and SMEs, including hidden champions in the industry, helping diverse partners realize innovative, high-quality and safe materials that align with evolving regulatory and sustainability goals.

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6t6pmz

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.