Non-Executive Director (NED) Masterclass: Complete Governance, Strategy & Risk Course (ONLINE EVENT: Sept 23, 2026)

Dublin, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Complete Non-Executive Director Masterclass: Governance, Strategy & Risk (Sept 23, 2026)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





This intensive one-day training course is designed to provide a comprehensive understanding of the critical role played by Non-Executive Directors (NEDs) in modern corporate governance.

Delegates will gain insights into the legal, ethical, and practical aspects of the NED position, exploring how non-executive directors contribute to organisational strategy, risk management and overall board effectiveness.

Throughout the training course you will gain insights through interaction with the expert trainer and peers, examining real-world case studies and participating in interactive discussions. The training will cover key areas such as board dynamics, financial oversight, stakeholder management and the evolving landscape of corporate governance. These are crucial topics that all new and existing NEDs need to have a very good understanding of.

By the end of the training course, you will have a clear understanding of the responsibilities, challenges and opportunities associated with the Non-Executive Director role. You will be equipped with practical tools, techniques and strategies to enhance your effectiveness as a NED, or to prepare for future NED positions.

The expert trainer will use a mix of theory, case studies and practical examples to bring the topic to life and help embed the learning.

CPD Hours: 6

Who Should Attend:

Aspiring Non-Executive Directors: Gain a comprehensive understanding of the role and prepare for future NED positions

Newly appointed Non-Executive Directors: Accelerate your effectiveness in the new role and avoid common pitfalls

Experienced Non-Executive Directors:Refresh your knowledge, stay updated on latest trends, and enhance your contribution to boards

C-Suite Executives:Understand board dynamics from a NED perspective and prepare for potential future NED roles

Company Secretaries and Governance Professionals:Gain insights into NED responsibilities to better support board activities and governance processes

Board and Sub-Committee Chairs:Enhance your ability to lead and manage an effective board, including optimising NED contributions

Institutional Investors and Shareholder Representatives:Understand the NED role to better evaluate board performance and engage with companies

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction to the Non-Executive Director role

Legal and regulatory framework

Board dynamics and effective communication

Strategic planning and oversight

Financial oversight and risk management

Stakeholder management and corporate social responsibility (CSR)

Ethics and conflicts of interest

Performance evaluation and succession planning

Crisis management and reputation protection

Technology and cybersecurity governance

Diversity, equity, and inclusion in the boardroom

Future trends and developments for Non-Executive Directors

Speakers

Russell Shackleton

Russell Shackleton, CIA, CFE, MBA, FRSA, is a risk management and corporate governance expert consultant and trainer. He is an experienced advisor to Boards and sub-committees, and a tutor on the Financial Times Non-Executive Director programme.

He is an accomplished change agent and strategic thinker, as well as a civil and commercial mediator. He has an Executive MBA from Henley Business School and is a governance specialist with the FT Non-Executive Director Diploma.



Russell applies his operational experience allied with strategic thinking, exemplary leadership and team working skills to help businesses bring a structured change that is pragmatic, sustainable, and meets the needs and cultural fit of their organisation. He is passionate about empowering groups to achieve more than their component parts through effective stakeholder engagement and collaboration.



He has worked with many industries across the world, including manufacturing, FMCG, retail, automotive, supply chain logistics, food production/services, construction, textiles, engineering, infrastructure, energy, warehousing, transport, and charities.



Now based in the UK, he continues to serve organisations with an international footprint, culture or supply chain, both as an consultant / trainer or a Non-Executive Director and maintain those connections and knowledge. He speaks English and French.

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qyhaz1

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