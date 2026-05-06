Smart Buildings Market Surges to $204.43 billion by 2032 | CAGR 9.0%

Delray Beach, FL, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the Smart Buildings Market is expected to grow from USD 121.57 billion in 2026 to USD 204.43 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 9.0% during the forecast period.

Browse 355 market data Tables and 55 Figures spread through 350 Pages and in-depth TOC on " Smart Buildings Market - Global Forecast to 2032"

Smart Buildings Market Share & Growth:

Market Size Available for Years: 2020–2032

2020–2032 2026 Market Size: USD 121.57 billion

USD 121.57 billion 2032 Projected Market Size: USD 204.43 billion

USD 204.43 billion CAGR (2026–2032): 9.0%

Smart Buildings Market Analysis & Forecast:

North America is expected to dominate the market with the largest share throughout the forecast period.

The industrial buildings segment holds the largest share of the smart buildings market.

Support and maintenance services are projected to achieve the highest CAGR

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Rapid technological advancements are transforming the smart buildings industry. AI-powered tools improve automated operations by adjusting energy use and climate controls to meet precise occupant needs, making facility management more efficient. Likewise, digital twin technologies develop virtual models of physical spaces, streamlining maintenance tasks and enabling more proactive building management. Additionally, big data enables building managers to perform detailed analyses of energy consumption and space utilization, helping them optimize operations for better sustainability. IoT devices promote seamless connectivity and data sharing between various building systems and operators, enhancing real-time monitoring and control.

North America to hold the largest market size during the forecast period.

The region leads in using advanced building technology. The US and Canada have high demand for these systems because they focus on energy savings, environmental compliance, and building sustainable cities. By quickly adopting modern technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT), these countries are accelerating the transition to automated buildings. Major companies like Honeywell and Johnson Controls are driving this market growth, helping to create safer, smarter, and more efficient spaces for the future.

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The industrial buildings segment accounts for the largest share in the smart buildings market.

Industrial buildings are manufacturing facilities and warehouses that utilize connected technology to manage operations in real time. In these buildings, facility teams can monitor equipment, control indoor environments, and address issues before machines break down. Centralized data helps companies keep track of their heavy machinery and energy consumption. Many large manufacturing organizations adopt smart building processes to operate their plants, where automated systems handle the complex energy needs. In contrast, standard buildings depend on manual checks and separate systems.

Industrial smart building solutions include Real-Time Energy Management (RTEM) software, Energy Management and Information Systems (EMIS), fault detection and diagnostics (FDD), and advanced wireless sensor networks. These buildings offer numerous benefits, such as enhanced worker safety, reduced operating costs, and significant energy savings. In the smart buildings market, the industrial segment holds the largest share, driven by the high energy demands of manufacturing and the strong need for automated, cost-saving technologies.

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Support & maintenance services to register the highest CAGR in the smart buildings market during the forecast period.

Support & maintenance are ongoing services that occur throughout a building's life cycle. In this type of service, facility managers can monitor smart systems and fix equipment issues before major breakdowns happen. Continuous data tracking helps building owners maintain energy efficiency and tenant comfort. Several large organizations and government agencies follow the predictive maintenance process to manage their facilities, where expert technicians usually handle complex system alerts.

In contrast, regular building staff manage daily physical operations. Support and maintenance solutions include data-driven platforms like the US General Services Administration's (GSA) GSAlink, as well as enterprise systems from Siemens, Honeywell, Johnson Controls, and Schneider Electric. Proactive support and maintenance offer clear advantages over traditional reactive repairs, such as lower operating costs, longer equipment life, and less system downtime. In the smart buildings market, support and maintenance are growing at a higher CAGR due to the increasing need to manage complex automated systems and ensure they operate efficiently over time.

Companies in Smart Buildings Market:

Companies in Smart Buildings Market include Cisco (US), IBM (US), Honeywell (US), Siemens (Germany), Johnson Controls (Ireland), Huawei (China), Intel (US), PTC (US), ABB (Switzerland), Hitachi (Japan), Schneider Electric (France), Thales Group (France), Legrand (France), Bosch (Germany), KMC Controls (US), Verdigris Technologies (US), Infogrid (UK), 75F (US), mCloud Technologies (Canada), ENTOUCH (US), Gaia (India), Softdel (US), CopperTree Analytics (Canada), Spaceti (Netherlands), eFacility (India), and Spacewell (Belgium).