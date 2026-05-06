Rubis: 10 June 2026 Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting - Availability of the preparatory documents

Paris, 6 May 2026, 4:30 pm

The Rubis shareholders are invited to attend the Ordinary Shareholders’ Meeting that will take place on:

Wednesday 10 June 2026 at 2:00 pm

at Salle Pleyel - 252, rue du Faubourg Saint-Honoré - 75008 Paris

The agenda, the resolutions and the ways of attending and voting at this Shareholders’ Meeting are set out in the notice of meeting (Avis de réunion) published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (“BALO”) on 1 May 2026. It is also available on the Company’s website (www.rubis.fr/en in the section: “Investors – Shareholders Meetings – 2026 Ordinary Shareholders’Meeting”).

Another notice of meeting (Avis de convocation) will be published in a legal gazette and in the BALO within the legal deadlines.

Documents and information relating to this Shareholders’ Meeting are at shareholders’ disposal under the conditions specified by current laws and regulations and available on the Company’s website (www.rubis.fr/en in the section: “Investors – Shareholders Meetings – 2026 Ordinary Shareholders’ Meeting”).

Contact RUBIS – Legal department Tel: +(33) 1 44 17 95 95

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