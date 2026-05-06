Lactalis Canada Releases 2025 ESG Report

TORONTO, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lactalis Canada, the Canadian dairy leader behind iconic brands like Cracker Barrel, Black Diamond, Balderson, Astro, and Lactantia, and part of France-based Lactalis Group, today released its 2025 Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report, highlighting continued progress in delivering sustainable, responsible growth while strengthening its connection to Canadians, communities, and the broader dairy sector.

“In 2025, despite ongoing economic uncertainty, Lactalis Canada remained firmly anchored in our purpose: to enrich and nurture the lives of Canadians through sustainable, responsible growth,” said Mark Taylor, President & CEO, Lactalis Canada. “We continued to deliver trusted products, strengthen partnerships across our value chain, and advance our ESG priorities in practical and measurable ways. As we look ahead, we remain focused on building a resilient dairy sector, supporting communities, and advancing ESG priorities in collaboration with our employees, farmers, customers, partners and suppliers.

With more than 140 years of heritage in Canada, Lactalis Canada’s products are now found in 94% of refrigerators nationwide, reflecting the strong trust Canadians place in its brands. In 2025, the company reinforced its commitment to local production through Buy Canadian initiatives, including consumer campaigns and expanded use of the Blue Cow logo to help Canadians make informed purchasing decisions.

The company also demonstrated leadership across the industry by becoming the first supplier to formally sign the Grocery Code of Conduct, supporting greater transparency, accountability, and fairness across the grocery supply chain.

Aligned with Lactalis Group’s global ESG framework, the report focuses on three pillars of impact: People & Communities; Authentic Products & Heritage; and Land & Resources, underpinned by priorities in Climate, Circular Economy & Packaging, and Animal Welfare.

Key 2025 highlights include:

People & Communities

Recognized on Forbes’ Canada’s Best Employers 2025 list

Contributed $3.4 million in community investment and supported 125+ organizations nationwide

Delivered 2,400 employee volunteer hours, a 21% increase year-over-year

Continued partnerships with Kids Help Phone and The Grocery Foundation to support youth wellbeing and food security, along with partnering with Second Harvest on its Food Rescue App

Authentic Products & Heritage

Expanded product innovation, including high-protein and lactose-free offerings aligned with evolving consumer needs

Maintained strong food safety performance, with 100% of distribution centres certified to recognized standards

Advanced responsible sourcing, achieving 100% cage-free egg sourcing across the portfolio





Land & Resources

Entered a $10 million decarbonization partnership with SOFIAC to improve energy efficiency and reduce emissions at our Victoriaville and Laverlochère Quebec facilities.

Awarded the Canadian Grocer 2025 Impact Award (sustainability category) for our Oshawa, Ontario distribution centre’s sustainable design

Advanced circular packaging initiatives across our operations, including – among other projects – the conversion of the Balderson spreadable tub to a fully recyclable design and the replacement of foil on 45 million butter stick packs with a compostable parchment solution.





The report also highlights employee-driven innovation through the Next Ventures program, which generated more than 100 ESG-focused ideas in 2025.

To read Lactalis Canada’s 2025 ESG Report, click HERE.

About Lactalis Canada Inc. With over 140 years of brand heritage, Lactalis Canada is the Canadian dairy leader behind iconic brands Cracker Barrel, Black Diamond, P’tit Québec, Balderson, Cheestrings Ficello, aMOOza!, Astro, Khaas, siggi’s, IÖGO, IÖGO nanö, Olympic, Lactantia, Beatrice, Bfit, Enjoy!, Marie Morin Canada, Galbani, and Président. With more than 30 operating sites including 19 manufacturing facilities across Canada, the company and its more than 4500 employees are committed to enriching and nurturing the lives of Canadians through sustainable and responsible growth, high-quality products, contribution to communities and partnership with farmers, customers, partners and suppliers. Lactalis Canada has been named on Forbes’ 2025 Best Employers in Canada and one of Greater Toronto’s Top Employers for 2025 and 2026. The company is part of Lactalis Group, the world’s leading dairy company, headquartered in Laval, France. For more information, visit www.lactalis.ca

Media Contact:

Lactalis Canada Media Relations

media@ca.lactalis.com

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