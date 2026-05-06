BCBC Survey: DRIPA Leading to Significant Business Concerns

Vancouver, B.C., May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the Business Council of British Columbia (BCBC) released the findings of a member survey showing 98 per cent of respondents are “very concerned” about the Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous People’s Act (DRIPA) applying to all laws in the province. The same share of respondents also said that they do not believe DRIPA is living up to its original promise of creating greater investment certainty in B.C.

These findings stand in contrast to the provincial government’s stated objectives when the Act was introduced in 2019. At that time, the Premier’s Office said:

“The new legislation aims to create further certainty for investment and reaffirms B.C. as a world-class destination providing opportunities for business while creating a strong inclusive economy. It provides an additional tool for establishing rules, transparency, and accountability when the Province works with indigenous governing bodies, business and local government on decisions affecting Indigenous rights.” (Government News Release, Oct. 24, 2019)

According to BCBC President and CEO, Laura Jones, the survey provides a “temperature check” on current business sentiment about DRIPA, with results pointing to serious economic impacts. Among respondents, 74 per cent said they are decreasing investment plans in B.C., while one in three said they are reducing hiring plans in B.C.

“There’s been a huge shift since 2019, when the vast majority of people supported DRIPA as a way to advance reconciliation and create the certainty investors need,” said Jones. “The desire to work with Indigenous communities to create prosperity for all remains strong but the message from business leaders is clear: DRIPA isn’t working.”

Survey highlights

98% of respondents disagreed that DRIPA is living up to its promise of creating investment certainty in B.C.

Over 80% of respondents agree that finding a path forward on reconciliation with First Nations is important.

98% of respondents are “very concerned” about DRIPA’s current implementation, with the remaining 2% “somewhat concerned.”

When asked what impact DRIPA is having on business operations, top answers include: decreased investment plans (74%); increased time, cost, complexity, or uncertainty in permitting (73%); harder access to external financing (41%); slower or negative sales growth (36%); decreased hiring plans (35%); and balance sheet pressures (32%).

Only 3% of respondents said DRIPA was positively impacting business operations by reducing time, cost, complexity, or uncertainty in obtaining permits.

Respondents strongly disagree (83%) that the provincial government has clearly articulated its vision for reconciliation, with more mixed views on whether the opposition has done so.

A majority of respondents favour repeal (59%) or amendment (31%) of DRIPA, with only 2% supporting no change.

“The business community wants to advance durable reconciliation that protects the public interest, promotes prosperity, and helps close the socioeconomic gaps still experienced by too many Indigenous people,” said Jones. “That’s not in question. What is in question is how to achieve that when the only certainty many investors see in British Columbia right now is uncertainty. It’s up to the government to find a better path forward and to explain how it will work for all British Columbians.”

Moving forward, BCBC is committed to being part of the solution by bringing people together, supporting constructive conversations, and contributing data, analysis, and real-world perspectives to inform better decision-making.

See full survey results: https://bit.ly/4dbN0Sx

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Contact

Braden McMillan

Senior Director, Communications and Public Affairs

Braden.mcmillan@bcbc.com

About the Survey

BCBC surveyed its members from April 21-28, 2026, shortly after the announcement that the province would not proceed with introducing a bill to amend or suspend DRIPA in the spring 2026 session of the Legislative Assembly of B.C.

The survey canvasses the views of BCBC members who are senior decision-makers in the province. The survey was distributed to 197 individuals, with 88 responses received, representing a 30 per cent response rate. Of those respondents, 84 per cent identified as representing businesses, 10 per cent industry associations, and 6 per cent post-secondary institutions.

About BCBC

Established in 1966, the Business Council of British Columbia (BCBC) is a non-partisan organization dedicated to promoting prosperity for current and future generations.

Comprised of B.C.’s largest and leading companies, post-secondary institutions, and industry associations, BCBC delivers credible thought leadership, fosters cross-sector relationships, and advances bold and pragmatic solutions to the policy challenges of our time.

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