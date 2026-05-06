Successfully Conducting Oral Proceedings at the European Patent Office (ONLINE EVENT: Sept 29, 2026)

Dublin, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Successfully Conducting Oral Proceedings at the EPO (Sept 29, 2026)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Oral proceedings are one of the most challenging - and decisive - stages in European patent practice.

And they can occur during any stage of a European application. They are organised to conclude the majority of appeal cases, and in many opposition and examination cases. Are you up to date with the latest practice and procedures in the EPO?

For European patent attorneys, appearing before the EPO is almost inevitable. Yet the experience can be daunting and intimidating: proceedings move quickly, arguments evolve in real time, and unexpected procedural twists can catch even seasoned practitioners off guard. Unlike in written proceedings success depends not only on knowing the law but also on the ability to think strategically and react decisively under pressure.

To defend your client's interests correctly and competently it is vital to know what to expect at this European level and to be properly prepared for it. This highly practical, workshop-style training course is designed to equip you with the skills, confidence and up to date knowledge on current practice needed to excel in oral proceedings at the EPO.

The expert trainer will share his inside knowledge and experience, and give invaluable practical and strategic advice.

Insider insight into the latest EPO practice, procedures and case law

Strategic techniques to prepare persuasive arguments and anticipate counterarguments

Practical guidance on managing the dynamics of live hearings, including how to handle surprises effectively

Through interactive discussion, real-world examples, and direct application of the EPC, EPO Guidelines, and the Rules of Procedure of the Boards of Appeal, you'll leave ready to defend your client's interests with authority and confidence.

Who Should Attend:

This one-day training course has been specially designed for recently qualified, or part qualified, European Patent Attorneys, as well as those who are looking for a refresher and those who want to learn some new skills and extend their knowledge in this vital area.

Delegates will be familiar with EPO patent practice in general and have a good knowledge of at least the basic law governing oral proceedings.

Key Topics Covered:

The basics and the law

Preparing for oral proceedings

During the oral proceedings

After the oral proceedings

Appeal

Speakers

Joeri Beetz

Joeri Beetz, Patent Attorney, Keltie LLP, specialises in patents in the fields of mechanical engineering, physics and control software. Amongst all the different technologies he has been extensively involved in are optical recording, medical devices, agricultural equipment, lighting, displays and automotive. He regularly represents clients in opposition procedures at the EPO, both to defend and to attack patents.

Joeri spent nine years in a Dutch patent firm based in Eindhoven, after five years of working at the in-house patent department of CNH Industrial. He joined Keltie in 2017. During his in-house period he managed a large patent portfolio for a broad range of different combine harvesters. At CNH Industrial, he built an extensive expertise in freedom to operate and patent infringement analysis and gained a keen insight in the commercial implications of different IP strategies.

In 2002, Joeri obtained his masters degree in physics at the University of Utrecht. In his final year at University, he built and tested equipment for testing particle detectors for the ALICE experiment at the Large Hadron Collider at CERN.

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bl7vbk

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.