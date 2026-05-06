Proposal Writing and Costs Benefit Analysis Online Workshop: Enhancing Business Communication Through Effective Proposal Writing (Sept 23rd - Sept 24th, 2026)

Dublin, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Proposal Writing and Costs Benefit Analysis Workshop (Sept 23rd - Sept 24th, 2026)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This two-day workshop-style training course uses case studies, practical writing sessions and exercises to hone participants proposal drafting skills and enhance their knowledge of cost benefit analyses.

Proposal writing skills are crucial for business success because they enable businesses to clearly communicate their ideas, secure funding and build partnerships. Well-written proposals articulate business ideas, projects or solutions and help stakeholders understand the scope, objectives and value that you are trying to communicate.

During this training course the expert trainer will focus on the role of proposals in project management and how to conduct preparatory work before the proposal is completed. The course also covers lots of tips and techniques, and the importance of including a cost benefit analysis as part of the project.

This workshop-style training course will take participants through each step of the proposal writing process, from understanding why they are writing a proposal, to gathering information, writing and proofreading, through to creating the final, professional product.

Key topics in this course include:

Developing a plan

Proposals and contract law

Writing effective proposals

Writing executive summaries

Developing a cost benefit analysis

The expert trainer will use a mix of theory plus lively and interactive training methods, including exercises, case studies, practice sessions and group discussions. This course is designed to help you develop your proposal writing skills.

During this highly interactive training course, participants are encouraged to participate and discuss their experiences to get solutions to problems they have encountered.

CPD Hours: 12

Who Should Attend:

Commercial managers

Bid and tender managers

Project managers

Business development managers

Key account managers

Marketing and sales professionals

Key Topics Covered:

Day 1

Introduction to proposals

Proposals and contracts

Writing a proposal

Proposal content

Day 2

Effective drafting

Submission of proposal

Golden rules for successful proposals

Lessons learnt

Cost benefit analysis (CBA)

Cost benefit analysis - making the case for a project or proposal

Speakers

Manoj Nair

Manoj Nair is a Partner with SVM Contract Consultants. He has over 25 years of professional experience in consulting and training. He advises clients on how to improve their contracts and take preventative steps to reduce claims. He has advised companies in India and around the world on procurement/contract management processes, tender/bid management, FIDIC conditions of contract, vendor management, supply-chain contractual risk, contract negotiations, contract administration, claims management, contract drafting, bankruptcy laws and US FCPA and UK Bribery Act, anti-money laundering and counter terrorism financing, and dispute resolution.

He has worked with diverse clientele throughout his career including companies from the construction, energy, power, EPC, telecoms, IT, travel, insurance, manufacturing, media, banking and oil and gas sectors.

He has extensive training experience and has to date conducted 350 + corporate training's, on topics including: contract drafting and negotiations, contract/procurement management, tender/bid management, outsourcing contracts, proposal writing, vendor management, negotiations for supply chain managers, FIDIC Conditions of Contract, US FCPA and UK Bribery Act, anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing, business case writing, claims management and negotiations.

He is fluent in English and Hindi.

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/u562rf

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