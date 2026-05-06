Microbiomics in Clinical Trials Training Course (ONLINE EVENT: Sept 14, 2026)

Dublin, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Microbiomics in Clinical Trials (Sept 14, 2026)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The microbiome plays an important role in many diseases and holds promise of being a therapeutic target, or key, of high clinical relevance.

However, the metholodogy of the science of microbiomics is very unlike what is typically used in clinical trials: big data, computationally-demanding bioinformatics, highly multivariate results, skewed distributions, complex assumptions. In addition, the field is held back by a lack of standardisation.

What is the clinical relevance of the microbiome? What is the current status of microbiomics in clinical trials? What interpretational pitfalls should one be wary of in the field of microbiomics? How can current best practices best be applied in a microbiome context? How does one validate the results of microbiomics?

These are some of the questions that this course will seek to shed some light on.

Who Should Attend:

This course intends to bridge the gap between the science of microbiomics and the conduct of clinical trials. The course's intended audience is anyone who wishes to conduct or contribute to a clinical trial that uses microbiome science.

Microbiome scientists

Bioinformaticians

Clinical trial managers

QA professionals

RA professionals

Key Topics Covered:

An introduction to the microbiome and its broad clinical relevance

The basics of microbiomics methodology and data

Microbiomics in clinical trials to date

Data integrity of big data

Validation and standardization of microbiomics methods

Speakers

Nikolaj Sorensen

Nikolaj Sorensen holds a MSc in biology and PhD in microbial ecology form the University of Copenhagen. He has worked with microbiomics for 10 years, both executing and leading laboratory and bioinformatic efforts, and has authored several papers on the subject and worked on several clinical trials. Currently, Nikolaj Sorensen focuses on bringing microbiomics into medicine, facilitating that process from a QA perspective.

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vqignm

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