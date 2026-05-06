THE HABIT BURGER & GRILL OPENS IN  EUREKA, CALIFORNIA

San Rafael, CA, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Habit Burger & Grill, a popular California-born restaurant chain established in 1969 and now part of Yum! Brands are expanding into Humboldt County. The new location, managed locally by Grill Kitchen, LLC, is set to open on Wednesday, May 13, 2026, at 1917 5th Street, Eureka, CA.

Restaurant & Drive-Thru Hours

Sunday – Thursday: 10:00 AM – 10:00 PM

Friday & Saturday: 10:00 AM – 11:00 PM

Drive-thru hours mirror restaurant hours.

The Habit Difference: Fresh, Flame-Grilled, From Scratch

Since 1969, The Habit Burger & Grill has built its reputation on one simple promise: cook great food from scratch every day. The restaurant’s iconic, award-winning Charburger is chargrilled over an open flame, delivering a flavor that cannot be replicated. Beyond burgers, guests can enjoy:

Fresh, crisp salads and handcrafted sandwiches

Unique takes on classic sides, including award-winning tempura green beans, sweet potato fries, French fries, and onion rings

Premium entrées featuring line-caught, sushi-grade ahi tuna and fresh, chargrilled chicken

"We are so excited to be part of this incredible community. The Habit Burger & Grill is committed to making a lasting, positive impact in Eureka, not just through great food, but also through meaningful connections and genuine care for the people we serve. We can't wait to welcome you," said Alia Ganem, Operating Partner at Grill Kitchen LLC. Exclusive Pre-Opening VIP Events for CharClub Members

Before opening day, The Habit Burger & Grill Eureka will host a series of exclusive events for CharClub members. Guests must present their VIP invitation to attend. Quantities are limited.

Free Charburger Day — Saturday, May 9

The first 250 guests at 11:30 AM and 5:30 PM will each receive a complimentary, freshly made Charburger, fries, and a drink. CharClub membership and a VIP invitation are required.

Free Habit Day — Monday, May 11

The first 250 guests at 11:30 AM and 5:30 PM will receive a free chargrilled meal from a set menu. CharClub membership and a VIP invitation are required.

Friends and Family Free Habit Day — Tuesday, May 12

The first 250 guests at 11:30 AM and 5:30 PM will receive a free chargrilled meal from a set menu. CharClub membership and a VIP invitation are required.

About The Habit Burger & Grill

Founded in Santa Barbara, California, in 1969, The Habit Burger & Grill is known for its fresh, made-to-order menu and distinctive chargrilling technique. In 2022, the brand joined the Yum! Brands portfolio, which includes Taco Bell, KFC, and Pizza Hut. The Eureka location is independently owned and operated by Grill Kitchen, LLC.

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