2 Day Avoiding Pitfalls in Patent/Know-How Licences and R&D Collaborations (ONLINE EVENT: Sept 17th - Sept 18th, 2026)

Dublin, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Avoiding Pitfalls in Patent/Know-How Licences and R&D Collaborations (Sept 17th - Sept 18th, 2026)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

It focusses on the pitfalls and ambiguities to be aware of and avoid in these important and complex agreements. The expert trainer will take you through the stages of project management and guide you on how to achieve precision regarding IP definitions, ownership and use.

By giving you the knowledge of how to best approach your project you will understand how to build relationships and manage the process for better outcomes.

The expert trainer tackles the issues of the academia-industry dichotomy and analyses the key aspects of patent/know-how licences and R&D collaborations, assessing the areas where things can and do go wrong.

Who Should Attend:

This training course has been designed to provide a comprehensive overview of patent/know-how licences and R&D collaborations. It's applicable to all those who deal with these agreements, those who are relatively new to them and those looking for a refresher, including:

Patent attorneys

In-house lawyers

Private practice lawyers

Contracts managers

Technology transfer managers

Others involved in patent/know-how licences and R&D collaborations

The expert trainer will use case studies, exercises and discussion sessions to help embed the learning.

Key Topics Covered:

Day 1

Module 1: Patent/know-how licences

Key defined terms and how to avoid traps or ambiguity

Key financial terms including 'royalties', 'offsets' and 'milestones'

Common pitfalls

Final questions for day one

Day 2

Module 2: R&D collaborations

Key clauses in the contract

Frequently encountered issues and suggested solutions

Common pitfalls

Final questions

Speakers

Richard Brady

Richard Brady is a lawyer who has spent many years working in Europe and the Middle East in the legal, financial and insurance arenas. He has a degree from Cambridge College of Teachers (2005) on Teaching English and founded the British Legal Centre in 2010. He has taught professional legal skills in many companies around the World, including Deloitte and Touche, EY, White & Case, Baker McKenzie, Shalakany Law Office, DLA Piper and Clifford Chance. He has also conducted live training courses at legal departments of corporations, including: Shell Oil, Master Foods, Air Liquide, DAMAC (Dubai), ENKA (Turkey) EMBRACO/Whirlpool (Brazil), and Mowasalat (Qatar).

His specialist areas include contract law, contract drafting, M&A in the pharma industry, arbitration law and FIDIC contracts.

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/erwn3y

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

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