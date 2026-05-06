 Candidates Rodriguez and Dunn Exchange Endorsements for Governor, Lieutenant Governor

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a historic first, Republican candidates Duke Rodriguez and Aubrey ‘Blair’ Dunn have exchanged cross-endorsements for governor and lieutenant governor. Gubernatorial candidate Rodriguez announced his endorsement of Dunn for the office of lieutenant governor via social media on May 5th. See https://www.facebook.com/dukefornm. Dunn followed minutes later with his own endorsement of Rodriguez for the office of governor.

“I am proud to endorse my friend Blair Dunn in the lieutenant governor race. Blair comes from a proud lineage of New Mexico politicians, but he has worked very hard to become his own man and independently prove himself,” Rodriguez declared. “Most importantly, Blair showed real courage and conviction when he repeatedly sued Michelle Lujan Grisham over her cruel and counterproductive COVID restrictions. Blair is also a consistent champion of individual liberty, including Second Amendment rights.”

Dunn’s father Aubrey L. Dunn served as New Mexico’s Commissioner of Public Lands from 2015 to 2019. His grandfather, also named Aubrey L. Dunn, served as a New Mexico state senator from 1965 to 1980 and protected the state's finances as the well-respected Chairman of the Senate Finance Committee.

For his part, Dunn proclaimed, “I wholeheartedly endorse Duke Rodriguez in the governor race. New Mexico desperately needs a gutsy, aggressive fighter who will stop and reverse the progressive takeover of New Mexico. I know Duke will work for the New Mexicans who get forgotten far too often these days—rural folks, people from Southeastern New Mexico, farmers, ranchers, and oilfield workers. I will help Duke protect the family values we all cherish.”

In New Mexico primary elections, candidates for governor and lieutenant governor do not run as a “ticket,” but instead run separately and conduct separate campaigns. The June 2 primary ballot will feature five lieutenant governor candidates: Maggie Toulouse Oliver and Harold Pope on the Democratic side, and Aubrey ‘Blair’ Dunn, Manuel Lardizabal, and David Gallegos on the Republican side.

The New Mexico lieutenant governor’s primary role is to preside over the New Mexico Senate, but the lieutenant governor may also serve as acting governor when the sitting governor travels outside the state.

“Blair Dunn possesses the skills and statesmanship to effectively preside over the Senate,” Duke Rodriguez explained. “He knows the legislative process, he knows how the sausage gets made, and he can use that knowledge to stop or delay bad legislation. Believe me, New Mexicans do not want Maggie Toulouse Oliver in charge of the Senate. They want, and need, Blair Dunn.”

Maggie Toulouse Oliver currently serves as the Secretary of State of New Mexico. In December 2025, the federal Department of Justice sued Toulouse Oliver, in her capacity as Secretary of State, for allegedly failing to produce statewide voter registration lists upon request. See https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/justice-department-sues-six-additional-states-failure-provide-voter-registration-rolls.

“One of the best things we can do to make a Duke Rodriguez administration successful is to ensure the New Mexico Senate operates smoothly, fairly, and transparently,” Dunn commented. “I am ready to be a reliable partner for our next governor, Duke Rodriguez. Our cross-endorsements will give us a headstart on working together, brainstorming solutions, and planning out strategy. With his head for business and with his fighting spirit, Duke will lead New Mexico to success.”

The cross-endorsements by Rodriguez and Dunn seem to be a historic first for New Mexico. Many candidates refrain from endorsing each other until after partisan primaries conclude. However, the 2026 primary election will be New Mexico’s first election to allow unaffiliated voters—technically labeled “Decline to State” on their voter registrations—to vote in the primary.

“Our new semi-open primary rules have changed so much about campaigning. Now that unaffiliated voters can vote in the primary, candidates have a responsibility to talk to those voters early and honestly. That is yet another reason why Blair and I decided to endorse each other right now: because we want all voters across the political spectrum to be able to make an informed decision,” Rodriguez said.

“I’ve heard Duke say it over and over on the campaign trail, and he has me saying it now: New Mexico is not a poor state. New Mexico is a poorly run state,” Dunn concluded.

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