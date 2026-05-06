2 Day Reinsurance Industry Training Program: Fundamentals, Markets, Law and Practice - an Integrated, End-to-end Perspective on Key Aspects of Reinsurance (ONLINE EVENT: Sept 15th - Sept 16th, 2026)

Dublin, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Reinsurance Industry: Fundamentals, Markets, Law and Practice (Sept 15th - Sept 16th, 2026)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This comprehensive training program provides precisely this, offering an integrated, end-to-end perspective on key aspects of reinsurance.

The program combines specialist-led sessions with practical workshops, equipping delegates with the technical skills and practical application necessary to navigate the reinsurance market proficiently. Participants will gain a deep understanding of proportional and excess of loss treaties, how these contracts are structured and operate, and the legal ramifications that come with them, including how regulatory changes like the Insurance Act 2015 impact these contracts.

Attendees will explore the global reinsurance market to understand the roles of brokers, underwriters, and international centers, delve into claims management, reserving, and long-tail liabilities, and learn about the intricacies of run-off, insolvency, and alternative risk transfer mechanisms. Specific focus is placed on the nature of reinsurance disputes, their origins, and the processes involved in resolving them, including arbitration and jurisdictional issues.

Whether professionals are new to the domain or looking to advance their understanding, this program demystifies the complexities and jargon of the reinsurance sector, offering a clear, commercially focused view of the industry. Graduates of the course will leave with the competence to interpret reinsurance contract wordings, manage claims, handle disputes, and navigate the regulatory environment with confidence and insight.

Join us for this enriching learning experience, designed to empower reinsurance professionals with skills that are crucial in today's dynamic market. This course also contributes 12 CPD hours, adding to your professional development goals.

This expertly designed course covers:

Core concepts and structures, including facultative and treaty reinsurance

Underwriting principles and portfolio management

Detailed contract wordings and crucial legal concepts

Insights into market practice across major reinsurance hubs

Regulatory developments, notably the Insurance Act 2015

Best practices in claims management and dispute resolution, with a focus on international considerations

Who Should Attend:

Reinsurance company employees

Reinsurance broker company employees

Insurance and reinsurance company professionals

Lawyers in private practice

Regulators

Brokers

Insurance and reinsurance consultants and advisers

Plus, those who have recently joined the reinsurance industry and suppliers to the industry including software, recruitment and accountancy personnel.

Key Topics Covered:

Day 1

PART 1: THE BUILDING BLOCKS

1. What is reinsurance? Its purposes and functions

1.1. Facultative reinsurance - PRACTICAL WORKSHOP (A)

1.2. Treaty reinsurance - PRACTICAL WORKSHOP (B)

1.3. Underwriting reinsurance

1.4. Questions

1.5. Reinsurance agreements

PART 2: THE REINSURANCE MARKET

2. Main world markets

2.1. Market specialists in arranging reinsurance: brokers and underwriter

2.2. The reinsurance captive market

2.3. Alternative risk transfer mechanisms

2.4. Questions

Day 2

3. Introduction and recap of day one

PART 3: LEGAL AND REGULATORY FRAMEWORK

3.1. The law of reinsurance - introduction

3.2. The regulation of reinsurance

3.3. Developments post Brexit

3.4. Questions

PART 4: PRACTICAL APPLICATIONS

4. Reinsurance claims management

4.1. Claims reserving

4.2. Run-off and commutations

4.3. Dealing with reinsurance disputes

4.4. Final questions and summary

Speakers

Phillippa Rowe

Phillippa Rowe, senior partner of independent reinsurance consultants Phillippa Ross & Co., has over 30 years experience of insurance and reinsurance claims in Lloyd's and the London market and internationally. She began her reinsurance career with 15 years with the Kiln group at Lloyd's. She currently acts as arbitrator, mediator, expert witness and technical consultant in a wide range of claims, wordings and market practice matters and writes, lectures and provides training courses on similar subjects.

Simon Cooper

Simon is a consultant in the Global Speciality & Financial Risks team at DWF Law LLP. He has more than 35 years' experience of advising clients in the London and international insurance and reinsurance markets and has extensive experience of acting in large scale disputes in England and Internationally.Simon also has comprehensive experience of mediation and other forms of Alternative Dispute Resolution.

Simon is a member of the IUA Clauses Subcommittee and past secretary of the International Bar Association's insurance committee. He edited the second edition of 'Reinsurance Practice & the Law' and writes and lectures frequently on legal issues. He is the current Lloyd's Members Ombudsman

Richard Cook

Richard Cook is Managing Director of PICC Solutions. He was previously Head of Technical Adjusting at Charles

Taylor Insurance Services and Head of Reinsurance at Xchanging Claims Services. He has over 37 years insurance claims experience in the Lloyd's and London Insurance Company Market; joining Xchanging from a specialist Reinsurance Lloyd's Managing Agency, where he was the Group Claims Manager. He has served on numerous major London Market claims committees and has appeared as a Fact Witness in coverage litigation before various United States Federal and State Courts. He has acted as an Expert Witness on London Market Claims Practice in the United States Federal Court in New York and in the High Court in London.

David Brackenbury

David Brackenbury has been working in the Lloyd's Market since 1980. A Broker for 26 years, in 2006, David set up David Brackenbury Associates, a consultancy that brings experts in loss adjusting, forensic accounting, audit, compliance and investigative services from around the world to the Lloyd's, London and European insurance marketplace. David is a Board Member of the Association of Insurance and Reinsurance Service Providers (AIRSP) and is a Practicing Associate of the Academy of Experts. David has been involved throughout his career with the negotiation and settlement of losses in the Lloyd's, London and international insurance and reinsurance markets.

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xbuujt

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