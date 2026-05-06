Alectra encourages households to build a 72-hour emergency kit this Emergency Preparedness Week

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As part of Emergency Preparedness Week, Alectra Utilities is encouraging customers to take simple steps that can make a major difference during unexpected events, starting with building a 72-hour emergency kit.

Alectra is reminding households that being ready to manage safely and comfortably for at least three days is a key part of emergency planning. In situations where essential services are disrupted, it may take time for assistance to arrive or for power to be restored.

“Preparedness starts long before an emergency occurs,” said Chris Hudson, Senior Vice-President, Network Operations and Safety, Alectra Utilities. “Taking a few minutes to plan ahead and gather essential supplies can help keep your household safe, confident, and self-sufficient during an unexpected situation.”

This week, Alectra is encouraging customers to ask themselves one important question: If the unexpected happened today, would your home be ready for 72 hours?

What does 72-hour preparedness look like?

A basic emergency kit should include enough supplies to support each household member for at least three days, including:

Drinking water and non-perishable food

Flashlights and extra batteries

Portable charger

A battery-powered or wind-up radio

A first-aid kit and essential medications

Blankets, warm clothing and personal items





Customers are encouraged to build or refresh their emergency kit and ensure supplies are easily accessible. Alectra’s outage preparedness guide also recommends keeping important documents, extra cash and a list of emergency contacts on hand.

Don’t forget your vehicle

Alectra reminds customers to keep a basic emergency kit in their vehicles, particularly when travelling during unpredictable weather or unexpected events. Essentials such as bottled water, non-perishable snacks, blankets, a flashlight, and a first-aid kit can help ensure safety and comfort until assistance arrives.



Plan ahead, stay informed

In addition to having an emergency kit, customers can take simple steps to stay prepared:

Keep mobile devices charged

Save Alectra’s outage reporting information

Know how to safely respond during an outage





Alectra Utilities is committed to delivering safe and reliable electricity and encourages customers to plan ahead so they can stay safe and comfortable during unexpected situations.

Learn more and get prepared

Emergency preparedness resources: https://alectrautilities.com/emergency-preparedness

Power Outage Preparedness Guide: https://alectrautilities.com/sites/default/files/assets/pdf/Power-Outage-Preparedness-Guide.pdf

Build your 72-hour emergency kit: https://alectrautilities.com/72-hour-emergency-kit

What to do during an outage: https://alectrautilities.com/during-an-outage





ABOUT ALECTRA UTILITIES CORPORATION

Serving more than one million homes and businesses in Ontario's Greater Golden Horseshoe area, Alectra Utilities is now the largest municipally-owned electric utility in Canada, based on the total number of customers served. We contribute to the economic growth and vibrancy of the 17 communities we serve by investing in essential energy infrastructure, delivering a safe and reliable supply of electricity, and providing innovative energy solutions. Our mission is to be an energy ally, helping our customers and the communities we serve to discover the possibilities of tomorrow's energy future. Learn more at: alectrautilities.com.

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Media Contact

Ashley Trgachef, Media Spokesperson

ashley.trgachef@alectrautilities.com | Telephone: 416.402.5469 | 24/7 Media Line: 1.833.MEDIA-LN