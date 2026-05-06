Essential Skills of the High Achieving In-House Lawyer: Bridge Legal Expertise with Commercial Capability to Strengthen Strategic Business Impacts (ONLINE EVENT: Sept 25, 2026)

Dublin, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Essential Skills of the High Achieving In-House Lawyer (Sept 25, 2026)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This in-house lawyer training course has been specially designed to focus on and boost the essential skills you and the in-house team needs to grow and develop as a legal department within a commercial environment.



The role of the in-house lawyer can be hugely stimulating and fulfilling but it can also be very stressful and fatiguing. It is tremendously important to take time periodically to step back from the day-to-day activities, which seem so pressing, to really consider the development of your, and your teams, performance.

This one-day intensive training course focusses on these key areas to supercharge your performance. By developing your commercial skills in-line with your legal expertise you can become a high-achieving in-house lawyer.

By focusing on your skill-set and career development options, you will open up new opportunities as you enhance your skills in:

Communication

Collaboration

Management

Influencing

Problem solving

Relationship building

Business acumen

Benefits of attending

Explore your competencies and career development options

your competencies and career development options Boost client care techniques to have a greater influence on colleagues in other departments

client care techniques to have a greater influence on colleagues in other departments Integrate with business colleagues whilst maintaining professional independence

with business colleagues whilst maintaining professional independence Get to grips with using available resources to best effect

with using available resources to best effect Learn successful techniques for raising legal awareness across your organisation

successful techniques for raising legal awareness across your organisation Understand the benefits the legal team can bring to a business

the benefits the legal team can bring to a business Identify areas and techniques for personal development

Who should attend?

Supercharge their commercial and personal skills to have more influence on business decisions

Succeed in their role and raise legal awareness across their organisation

Raise the understanding of compliance and its importance

Become the go-to department for advice when business decisions are being made.

Key Topics Covered:

Developing yourself

Making the most of being in a legal team

Communication skills

Managing upwards

Understanding your clients needs to deliver effective legal support

Influencing your clients to ensure legal compliance

Raising legal awareness across the organisation

Final questions

Speakers

Helene Russell

Helene Russell, founder of The Knowledge Business, is a UK solicitor (non-practising) and specialist in Knowledge, Learning and Innovation. After 8 years in practice, primarily in clinical negligence litigation defence, she has worked as a self-employed knowledge management consultant for 13 years. Helene specialises in practical tools to improve the efficiency and profitability of real-life law firms.

Helene has extensive experience in business strategy, project management and teaching leadership skills. She runs a popular 'KM Strategy + coaching' course in UK and has written short form and lengthy strategies for a variety of law firms, as well, of course, as writing her own business's strategy. Helene has spoken at various events, including Ark's KM Legal, Lexpo-18, for UWE, St Andrew's University, BLS and Allice, and chaired international conferences.

She runs a global online KM training and networking group and is a core committee member organising the annual UK Knowledge Mobilisation Conference andChair of CILIP's Knowledge and Information Management Special Interest Group. Helene has an executive MBA with distinction (which included a strategy module), and she is the sole author of two textbooks, contributor to five of Ark's multi-author books and is currently contracted to Facet Publishing to write a handbook on KM Strategy.

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gd9105

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