Offshore Wind Cable Market Size to Hit USD 40.09 Billion by 2035 | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Offshore Wind Cable Market Size & Growth Outlook:

According to the SNS Insider, “The Offshore Wind Cable Market size was valued at USD 4.48 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 40.09 Billion by 2035, rising at a CAGR of 24.64% during 2026–2035.”

Rising Investments in Offshore Wind Projects and Advanced Cable Technologies to Drive Market Growth Globally

Increasing global requirement of renewable energy along with large scale deployment of offshore wind farms is a key factor for driving growth in the offshore wind cable market. This growth in deep-water and floating wind installations are driving a rapidly increasing need for advanced subsea cable systems. Technological developments in high-voltage AC and DC cables, as well as HVDC transmission systems, are also enhancing long-distance power transmission. Factors such as increased government support, positive regulations, and renewable energy targets are contributing further to the trend. The market for offshore wind is clearly gaining momentum with global offshore wind capacity reaching around 83 GW in 2024 and also an expanded pipeline.

Offshore Wind Cable Market Size and Growth:

Market Size in 2025 : 4.48 Billion

: 4.48 Billion Market Size by 2035 : 40.09 Billion

: 40.09 Billion CAGR : 24.64% during 2026–2035

: 24.64% during 2026–2035 Base Year : 2025

: 2025 Forecast Period : 2026–2035

: 2026–2035 Historical Data: 2022–2024

Get a Sample Report of Offshore Wind Cable Market Forecast @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/9966

Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Prysmian Group

Nexans

NKT A/S

LS Cable & System

Sumitomo Electric Industries

Furukawa Electric

Fujikura Ltd.

ZTT Group

Hengtong Group

Ningbo Orient Wires & Cables

Hellenic Cables

JDR Cable Systems Ltd.

LEONI AG

Hydro Group

TFKable Group

Seaway7

Parker Hannifin Corporation

Taihan Electric Wire

General Cable

ABB Ltd.

Offshore Wind Cable Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Cable Type (AC Cables, DC Cables)

• By Armoring Type (Wire Armor, Tape Armor)

• By Voltage Level (High-voltage (HV) Cables, Extra High-voltage (EHV) Cables)

• By Installation Type (Buried Cables, Surface-laid Cables)

• By Conductor Material (Copper, Aluminum)





Purchase Single User PDF of Offshore Wind Cable Market Report (20% Discount) @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/9966

Key Segmentation Analysis:

By Voltage Level

High-voltage (HV) Cables was the leading segment in 2025 with nearly ~57% share owing to extensive use of these cables in most nearshore and shallow-water offshore wind projects due to their reliability, efficiency, and cost-effectiveness. Extra High-voltage (EHV) segment is the fastest-growing based on the increasing trend toward deep-water offshore wind farms needing long-distance, high-capacity power transmission.

By Armoring Type

Wire Armor maintained ~68% share in 2025, primarily due to its ability to offer superior mechanical strength and resistance against corrosion, abrasion and harsh marine conditions. Due to characteristics such as light weight structure and ability to be installed effectively in complex seabed and deep-water conditions, Tape Armor is the fastest growing sub-section.

By Cable Type

AC Cables were the front runners with ~52% share in 2025 being more cost-effective, uncomplicated and an already plug-and play to be integrated with existing electricity grid infrastructure (esp. for nearshore installations). The Direct Current Cables is the fastest growing segment on account of their efficiency in long-distance as well as deep-sea power Transmission with minimal energy loss.

By Conductor Material

Copper was the most widely used in 2025 with an estimated share of ~66% owing to its superior conductivity and durability while being resistant to corrosion, ensuring reliable and efficient power transmission. Lightweight aluminum, low cost and long-haul & deep-water applications will drive [aluminum] to be the fastest growing segment.

By Installation Type

Buried Cables led in market share with ~74% in 2025 because of better resistance to mechanical stresses, sea currents, and environmental conditions that ensure its durability. The Surface Laid Cables are expected to register the highest growth rate since they are easier to install, inexpensive, and popular in floating offshore wind farms.

Regional Insights:

The European region had the largest market share of the Offshore Wind Cable Market in 2025 with almost 44% of revenue share. This leadership can be explained by the presence of offshore wind power systems, early adoption of renewable energy technologies, and government initiatives in countries like Germany, the UK, and Denmark.

Asia-Pacific is currently the fastest-growing region in the Offshore Wind Cable Market, owing to the significant growth of offshore wind energy installation projects in countries like China, Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan. The growth is attributed to the rise in government incentives, ambitious renewable energy goals, and investment in floating offshore wind farms.

North America is experiencing gradual growth, with increased offshore wind projects in the US and Canada. Policies favoring renewable energy, high electricity demand, and collaborations with international cable companies are aiding market growth.

Do you have any specific queries or need any customized research on Offshore Wind Cable Market? Schedule a Call with Our Analyst Team @ https://www.snsinsider.com/request-analyst/9966

Recent Developments:

• 2026: Prysmian Group developed the world’s first negative-carbon-footprint cable, supporting sustainable offshore wind transmission and global decarbonization goals.

• 2024: Prysmian signed a €1.1 billion agreement with 50Hertz to deliver submarine and underground cable systems, strengthening offshore wind grid connectivity in Europe.

• 2022: Prysmian showcased advanced offshore wind cable solutions at WindEnergy Hamburg, focusing on efficiency improvements and cost reduction for large-scale renewable deployments.

Exclusive Sections of the Offshore Wind Cable Market Report (The USPs):

• OFFSHORE WIND INFRASTRUCTURE & GRID CONNECTIVITY ANALYSIS – helps you understand expansion of offshore wind farms, subsea transmission networks, and integration with onshore grids.

• HIGH-VOLTAGE CABLE TECHNOLOGY & INNOVATION TRENDS – helps you analyze advancements in HVDC, insulation materials, and deep-sea cable engineering.

• OPERATIONAL RELIABILITY & PERFORMANCE EFFICIENCY METRICS – helps you evaluate durability, transmission efficiency, and lifecycle performance of subsea cables.

• COST OPTIMIZATION & PROJECT DEPLOYMENT INSIGHTS – helps you assess installation efficiency, maintenance costs, and project execution strategies.

• FLOATING WIND & DEEP-WATER PROJECT OPPORTUNITIES – helps you uncover emerging demand for flexible, high-performance cable systems in challenging marine environments.

• REGULATORY FRAMEWORK & ENVIRONMENTAL COMPLIANCE ANALYSIS – helps you identify policy impacts, permitting challenges, and sustainability requirements shaping market growth.

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.

Read Other Trending Reports:

Submarine Cable Systems Market

Expanded Beam Cable Market

High Voltage Cables and Accessories Market

Industrial Cable Market

Cable Blowing Equipment Market