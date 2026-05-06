Siris Completes Acquisition of TAKKION

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. and CENTENNIAL, Colo., May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Siris (together with its affiliates, “Siris”), a leading private equity firm targeting services companies that support critical technology infrastructure, today announced the completion of its previously announced acquisition of a majority stake in TAKKION, a premier integrated services provider to the renewable energy industry, from funds managed by Apollo (NYSE:APO) (the “Apollo Funds”). Through this partnership, Siris and TAKKION will look to further optimize the company’s operations, expand its proven service capabilities into adjacent renewable sectors, and pursue both organic and inorganic growth opportunities to drive long-term value creation.

“The closing of this transaction is an important milestone for TAKKION as we look to capitalize on the increasing demand for renewable energy,” said Pete Bierden, Chief Executive Officer of TAKKION. “Siris is the ideal partner for our next chapter and, with the team’s support, we look forward to expanding our capabilities into logical adjacencies and continuing to support our customers’ evolving energy needs.”

TD Securities and Wells Fargo served as financial advisors and Sidley Austin served as legal advisor to Siris on the transaction. Harris Williams acted as financial advisor and Vinson & Elkins LLP served as legal counsel to the Apollo Funds.

About Siris

Siris is a leading private equity firm focused on control investments in North American middle-market services companies that support critical technology infrastructure underpinned by secular tailwinds, such as artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and digital transformation. Based in West Palm Beach, Florida, the firm has invested approximately $9 billion since its inception as of December 31, 2025. www.siris.com

About TAKKION

TAKKION is a leading independent service provider delivering integrated solutions for renewable energy projects across North America. The company supports the full asset lifecycle—from logistics and transportation to construction, operations, maintenance, remanufacturing, and electrical services. With a nationwide network of skilled professionals and specialized equipment, TAKKION brings the scale and technical expertise to execute complex projects safely, efficiently, and to the highest quality standards. Guided by its core values of Safety, Integrity, and Transparency, TAKKION helps customers maximize performance and long-term asset value. Learn more at www.takkion.com.

About Apollo Global Management, Inc.

Apollo is a high-growth, global alternative asset manager. In our asset management business, we seek to provide our clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity. For more than three decades, our investing expertise across our fully integrated platform has served the financial return needs of our clients and provided businesses with innovative capital solutions for growth. Through Athene, our retirement services business, we specialize in helping clients achieve financial security by providing a suite of retirement savings products and acting as a solutions provider to institutions. Our patient, creative, and knowledgeable approach to investing aligns our clients, businesses we invest in, our employees, and the communities we impact, to expand opportunity and achieve positive outcomes. As of December 31, 2025, Apollo had approximately $938 billion of assets under management. To learn more, please visit www.apollo.com.

Media Contacts

Dana Gorman / Mallory Griffin

H/Advisors Abernathy

dana.gorman@h-advisors.global / mallory.griffin@h-advisors.global